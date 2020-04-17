Xsolla’s New Automated, Data-Driven Business Engine Propels Community Engagement, Revenue Growth, Global Distribution for Game Developers

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, the video game business engine that helps developers and publishers operate and sell more games globally, today unveiled Xsolla Business Engine. This data-driven hub is designed to provide customized recommendations for tools and solutions, as well as business development resources needed to drive revenue and growth for game companies, before partners even know they need them.





With just a bit of background information provided about a project, Xsolla Business Engine then presents the most relevant Xsolla solutions for its development stage, monetization type and platform. The analytics-driven recommendation system shares new and advanced solutions such as Direct-To-Consumer, allowing developers to build a custom launcher with cross-platform account authentication and optimized game content delivery, with little to no backend development required. In addition, developers can access Xsolla’s expertise and relationships with investors, digital creators, influencers, web distribution channels, banks and payment providers, all through the Xsolla website and Publisher Account dashboard.

“Through automation and data analysis of your business, we’re making it easy to determine the next steps for your revenue and growth strategy, serving up opportunities such as business connections, or easy-to-integrate solutions selected for your specific needs in key areas including marketing, monetization and payment solutions,” said Chris Hewish, president of Xsolla.

In addition to the web platform, Xsolla Business Engine is easily accessible through its new iOS mobile app, putting the game’s business in the palm of the developer’s hand. The app provides real-time updates on revenue performance including access to curated revenue and growth opportunities, allowing for key decisions and solutions to run their business … no matter where they are.

For more information on Xsolla Business Engine, please watch this product demo or visit xsolla.com/solutions.

About Xsolla:

Xsolla is the video game business engine with a set of tools and services that help developers and publishers to operate and sell more games. Serving only the video game industry, the Xsolla product suite caters to businesses from indie to enterprise, with: Xsolla Pay Station and it’s #1 Anti-fraud solution, Xsolla Partner Network, Xsolla Site Builder, Xsolla Store, Xsolla Login, and Xsolla Launcher. These tools work seamlessly to solve the complexities of distribution, marketing, and monetization so developers, publishers, and platform partners can increase their audience, sales and revenue. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices worldwide, Xsolla operates as a merchant and seller of record for major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Ubisoft, Epic Games, and PUBG Corporation. For more information, please visit www.xsolla.com.

Contacts

Ryh-Ming Poon



Head of Global Communications



r.poon@xsolla.com