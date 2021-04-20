Xsolla Offers Exit Strategies to Game Studios for Exit Advising and Planning

New Matching Service Connects Video Game Developers with Top Financial Advisors Specializing in Exit Strategies for Gaming Companies

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#exitstrategy–Xsolla, the video game commerce company powered by its Transaction Engine and Business Engine to help developers and publishers market, sell, connect and optimize their games globally, has announced Xsolla Exit Strategies. The new service will connect development studios with financial and transaction advisors, guiding them through the process of selling their game property or studio, from due diligence preparation to exiting. The unveil of Xsolla Exit Strategies comes full circle from Xsolla Funding Club, launched March 2019, which provides matchmaking between vetted game projects and qualified investors.





The gaming industry continues to flourish as demand is high for strategic partnerships and acquisitions for both game companies and intellectual property. Xsolla simplifies the complex process by matching video game industry-focused advisors with developers, as they progress their business to the next stage:

Advisor Matching: Xsolla Exit Strategies matches developers with video game-focused financial and transaction advisors who can prepare an exit strategy based on a studio’s requirements.

matches developers with video game-focused financial and transaction advisors who can prepare an exit strategy based on a studio’s requirements. Complete Exit Strategy: Advisors will help developers through the exit strategy for: Selling a Game Property or Studio: Connect developers with an advisor to help meet strategic goals. Selling Controlling Stake: Aid in finding an acquirer for a controlling stake in a game property or studio. Studio Wind Down: Work with advisors to optimize the value of assets and undergo an orderly wind down of operations.

Advisors will help developers through the exit strategy for:

“Xsolla Exit Strategies is another step forward in helping developers navigate the complexities of securing funding in the multi-billion dollar games industry and executing an exit tailored to their objectives,” said Dimitri Bourkovski, Chief Investment Office at Xsolla. “Our matching connects investors with properties aligned to their business goals, ensuring mutually beneficial outcomes for both parties.”

Xsolla can support developers at every stage of their game and studio lifecycle to secure early funding and beyond. Xsolla Funding now has two products to empower companies of all sizes. Xsolla Funding Club is a no-cost matching service that bridges the gap between developers, publishers, and lead investors. A simple online application for developers provides leads to investors based on investment criteria such as platform, genre, monetization model, etc. — allowing all parties to save resources and focus on priorities. The matching service allows for developers and publishers or investors to reach mutually beneficial agreements. Co-investment opportunities are also available through Xsolla Funding Club, improving a developers odds of matching while lowering investor risk.

To learn more about Xsolla Exit Strategies visit: https://xsolla.pro/exitstrategies.

Disclaimer: Xsolla Exit Strategies will not be receiving any fees or compensation in connection with the matching and referral of clients to financial advisors as described in the foregoing, and will have no involvement in negotiating the terms of, or executing, any transaction that may ultimately result from any such referral.

About Xsolla:

Xsolla is the video game commerce company, powered by its Transaction Engine and Business Engine, that helps developers and publishers market, sell, connect and optimize their games globally. Serving only the video game industry, the Xsolla Transaction Engine powers the full suite of cloud-based tools to promote and monetize projects, while Xsolla Business Engine provides clients with the roadmap to maximize those tools, and connect them with industry partnerships to expand their business. The two work seamlessly together — for businesses of all sizes, from indie to enterprise — to solve the complexities of distribution, marketing and monetization so they can increase their audience, sales and revenue. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices worldwide, Xsolla operates as a merchant and seller of record for major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games and KRAFTON. For more information, please visit www.xsolla.com.

