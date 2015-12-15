Unleash the Power with Half-Human, Half-Dragon Kaiser Warrior Class in the Latest MapleStory M Update

Experience improved systems and limited-time events running all month long!

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Kaiser—MapleStory M, the free-to-play mobile MMORPG, is expanding its roster with the introduction of the legendary half-human, half-dragon warrior, Kaiser, and a new Legion System in its last update.





Wielding a massive two-handed sword during battle, Kaiser is an ultra powerful Nova Warrior hero who can build up a Morph Gauge by performing combos and special attacks. Once filled, this Morph Gauge briefly allows Kaiser to become his true form, making him nearly invincible for a short time. The update also brings new equipment for Kaiser, along with the Grandis area and new monsters.

Along with the character, this update also adds a new Legion System to the game. This system is similar to the existing Maple Tree Festival System in MapleStory M, and will allow players to designate occupation areas for their characters and give bonuses account-wide for their other characters in the same world. The system will also consolidate and rank information and levels of these same world characters to make things more organized.

To celebrate Kaiser’s arrival in MapleStory M, there will be a number of limited-time events:

Kaiser Burning Event: Until June 5, 2021, there will be a 1+2 Level-Up event for Kaiser characters.

Kaiser Growth Support: For a limited time, items needed for Kaiser’s growth at each level will be distributed to players.

Kaiser On-Time: Until May 12, 2021, players who log in will receive a Kaiser Update Box featuring an extra character slot coupon, an auto-battle charge ticket (30 min), a Whetstone, and more.

Haste: Until May 26, 2021, a certain number of daily missions will be available each day, and users who clear these missions will be allowed to open one reward box. Once a daily mission is complete, a Hidden Mission will be presented. Players will be given extra hunting and buff benefits to use in places like the Dungeons or Star Force Field.

Plant Flowers with Camila: Users can claim this event on their account to receive a seed and plant it on the event page. The seed will be able to bloom after 24 hours and will reward the player once it is fully bloomed. This 24-hour wait period can be reduced with extra action from the player.

Lady Blair Dream Express: From May 12 to May 26, players can participate in Lady Blair’s Secret Vault! The event allows players to move numerous items including style, mount, pets, and damage skin to other characters through Lady Blair’s Secret Vault. This ability is available only during the specific event period.

Traveling the World with Miyo: Until June 30, 2021, players can receive new pets, skins and outfits by following in the same format as the existing long-term attendance sheet. These include battle support items, pets, skins and skin slot expansion tickets.

Gift Box Event: From May 27 to June 10, 2021, players can collect keys dropped through hunting to unlock a Maple Gift Box from their Event Tab. If the user is able to unlock and open all 10 Maple Gift Boxes, they can obtain a Special Gift Box. This gift box will vary in level up to level 3 based on how many times all 10 Maple Gift Boxes are obtained by the user and others.

June Monthly Attendance Sheet: This event will last throughout the entire month of June and is the same as the existing Monthly Attendance Sheet.

Along with the addition of new content, the amount of EXP required to level up has been adjusted for quicker levelling up between levels 35-220, making it much easier to complete guide missions. Compensation rates have also been raised to support equipment growth, weapon and armor Star Force 1-10 enhancement costs have been lowered, and Hunt and Collect requirements in Quest have also been lowered for overall advancement improvements in game.

The Monster Collection has also been updated to include Pantheon area monsters and display the collection amount in the monster collection area achievement.

To learn more about MapleStory M, visit the App Store or Google Play page and follow @PlayMapleM on Twitter for the latest updates.

Assets: MapleStory M – Kaiser Trailer

Social Media: Instagram / Twitter / Twitch / YouTube / Discord

About MapleStory M https://maplestorym.nexon.com/

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise. MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch and recently celebrated its 2-year anniversary with 16 million global downloads.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com/

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

Contacts

Nexon America



Yoonmi Park



yopark@nexon.com