Tufin Expands Security Automation Capabilities to Accelerate Incident Response and Strengthens Support for IPv6

Latest release of Tufin Orchestration Suite extends market-leading automation of next-generation firewall security policy management

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TUFN #automation—Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced the release of Tufin Orchestration Suite R20-1, which will help organizations gain further control and visibility of their network security with the ability to block risky services that could lead to network intrusion.

The latest release accelerates incident response with an automated process for blocking services that may be leveraged for unauthorized activity on the network. In the event that a risky service has been identified, customers will now be able to identify all rules that allow inbound traffic to the service and automate the proactive filtering of the risky service in the relevant environments.

While enabling rapid response to security incidents, release R20-1 also enhances business agility and expedites change deployment timelines by automating the process to modify existing rules to allow new services that may be required by business processes and applications.

“ Now more than ever, with the surge in remote work, network security engineers are faced with major challenges in keeping their networks secure and their organizations agile,” said Ofer Or, Vice President of Products at Tufin. “ The latest release of Tufin Orchestration Suite speaks to this need by enhancing our security automation capabilities. We’re excited to offer customers yet one more feature that helps them do more with less.”

Trusted Automation and Accurate Connectivity Troubleshooting for IPv6 Networks



As organizations migrate to IPv6 networks to enable IoT and 5G initiatives, Tufin continues to enhance its automation capabilities to support customers leveraging these networks. With its latest release, Tufin adds IPv6 support for Fortinet customers to provide advanced topology analysis and accurate path calculations.

As a result, Fortinet users of IPv6 networks are now able to achieve end-to-end automation of network and firewall changes in SecureChange, accelerate connectivity troubleshooting in SecureTrack, and save time and efforts of planning changes and running “what if” analysis by leveraging an accurate network topology map in SecureTrack.

Continued Market-Leading Support for Next-Generation Firewall Platforms



The new release includes several updates that strengthen Tufin’s support for next-generation firewall policies, focusing on Cisco Firepower and Palo Alto Networks.

Tufin customers using Cisco Firepower can now boost agility and productivity with change automation for Firepower zone-to-zone configured rules. Customers can also optimize firewall policies based on accurate traffic/usage analysis and tighten security by replacing over-permissive rules.

With enhanced support for Palo Alto Networks Dynamic Address Groups (DAGs), customers can now monitor dynamic changes to network address groups from a central console to ensure continuous compliance and audit readiness, and to troubleshoot security issues.

Tufin Orchestration Suite R20-1 is available immediately.

About Tufin



Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company’s Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

