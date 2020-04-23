Trump and Putin Make Headlines in CryptoSlots’ New Race for Office Slot Game

Deposits as little as $10 get a top-up April 23-29, 2020

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cryptocurrency—CryptoSlots’ new Race for Office slot game spins the political headliners of 2020 – Trump, Putin and Biden – on an unusual 4-2-4-2-4 grid. On the unique reels format, Three Pick Me symbols trigger a bonus game where players click tiles to reveal instant coin prizes.

With a broad betting range, $0.30-$30, this 15 payline game will be popular with all kinds of players.

Introductory bonuses are available until Wednesday.

“With the 2020 election heating up, this is the perfect theme for a new Mega Matrix game,” said Michael Hilary, manager of the crypto casino. “There’s something exciting about seeing those familiar faces spinning on the reels!”

CryptoSlots is a crypto-only online casino created by Slotland Entertainment. Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoins and Monero deposits and withdrawals are safe, easy and fees are low.

The popular crypto-casino is adding new games to the Mega Matrix collection every month. Most recently they introduced Age of Heroes which has an expanding Double Wild on the tall middle reel. Just one Free Spin symbol is needed on the center reel to trigger ten free spins where wins are doubled. Before that it was Secret Garden, a fairy fantasy. The romantic Night in Venice was unveiled for Valentines.

RACE FOR OFFICE INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Deposit as little as $10 to get a top-up



Available April 23-29, 2020 only.

45% Deposit Bonus



Min. deposit $10



Bonus code: RACE



Available up to 5x per day. Wagering requirement 35X.



For Race for Office slot game only.

25% Deposit Bonus



Min. deposit $10



Bonus code: MATRIXSLOTS



Available up to 5x per day. Wagering requirement 35X.



For any Mega Matrix slot game.

View or download video version of this story.

About CryptoSlots – Your Million Dollar Crypto Casino (www.cryptoslots.com)

CryptoSlots is operated by Slotland Entertainment S.A., an established player in the gaming industry for more than 20 years. It offers unique slots and video poker games and features the $1,000,000 Jackpot Trigger game. Players automatically earn tickets for the casino’s monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto. Cryptocurrencies currently supported are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Monero. CryptoSlots VIP program ensures dedicated players are treated to an extra level of attention. Affiliates are managed by Slotland Affiliates.

Contacts

Larry Colcy



pr@lyceummedia.com

+44 (0) 208 123 7184