Treasure Island Resort & Casino Welcomes First-of-Its-Kind Electronic Bingo Gaming Feature

Latest advancement gives bingo players unique and exclusive gaming experience

WELCH, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Minnesota’s premier entertainment and gaming destination, Treasure Island Resort & Casino, has announced today the launch of a new electronic gaming feature at Island Bingo. This latest advancement, which is played on Video King gaming tablets, allows guests to play live bingo and real slot games simultaneously on the same electronic device.

Treasure Island is the only casino in the area that offers this leading-edge gaming experience.

“Treasure Island has consistently led the way in offering the highest level of entertainment, recreation and gaming experiences for our guests,” said Michael Jankoviak, director of casino operations at Treasure Island Resort & Casino. “We couldn’t be more excited to offer yet another exclusive option in gaming technology.”

The new electronic bingo tablets make gaming easy by automatically tracking bingo cards and wins in real time. The video slots featured include Crystal Warrior™, Devil’s Choice™ and Neanderthal Nation™. Guests can purchase up to $1,000 in slot play and can reload slot play onto their account at any time during their bingo session.

Slot game denominations include 1 cent, 2 cents and 3 cents, with bets ranging from 20 cents to $9 per spin. There is no cap for the top prize, and guests can cash out at any time.

For more information about Island Bingo, visit TIcasino.com.

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino

The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station. Treasure Island is the only casino in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River. The property features more than 2,200 slots, 44 table games, a poker room and a 500-seat high stakes bingo hall. Treasure Island’s 788-room hotel is the second largest hotel in Minnesota. Additional amenities include The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care, various restaurants, a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 137-slip marina, a 95-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht. For more information, visit TIcasino.com.

