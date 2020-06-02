TIBCO Delivers Advanced Cognitive Services on Microsoft Azure to Joint Customers

Leveraging AI at the Edge and in Containers Fuels Timely and Responsive Analytics

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced that TIBCO Spotfire® and TIBCO® Data Science now support Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services. TIBCO’s solutions extend these services to analyze multivariate anomalies and add root cause analysis, using input from the Key Phrase Extraction cognitive skill to render decisions and automate actions like anomaly detection. Using visual analytics and data science, sensor data and log data can be analyzed at the edge, including the ability to detect anomalies within reams of data and alert case managers to take preventive actions.

“ Increasingly, customers performing predictive maintenance must look for ways to leverage AI closer to where their data is generated for timely analytics and responses,” said Matt Quinn, chief operating officer, TIBCO. “ TIBCO’s approach to visual AI, analytics, and ML integrates well with Microsoft Azure AI and Cognitive Services. In particular, Microsoft’s Python APIs are easily invoked from the TIBCO analytics offerings, giving our customers flexibility for AI core and edge scenarios, online and offline. The addition of Azure AI gives our customers flexibility and breadth of choice when using TIBCO Data Science with machine learning capabilities.”

This initiative brings the power of TIBCO visual analytics and data science solutions to edge computing use cases where Internet connectivity is unavailable and clients need to process data in real time. With added cognitive services, clients will benefit from improved operational efficiency and lower equipment costs. Existing customers using Spotfire® within their IoT environments cite ease of use and the ability to scale as key differentiators for their business. An education institution specializing in healthcare saw a drop of 74 percent in onsite surgical infections as a result of making predictive decisions directly in operating rooms. In addition, a manufacturing business in the semiconductor industry has used digital twins and model operations to detect geospatial anomalies within wafer maps and uncover millions in cost savings.

“ TIBCO has a strong track record of delivering advanced analytics and data science solutions,” said Bharat Sandhu, director, Azure Marketing, Microsoft Corp. “ TIBCO has leveraged the power of Azure Cognitive Services to give customers even greater flexibility when deploying AI solutions – from performing equipment asset management and analyzing functionality, to identifying anomalous data points and alerting a case manager.”

This announcement demonstrates the strengthening relationship between TIBCO and Microsoft to deliver solutions to organizations looking to accelerate their digital business transformation. Learn more about the deployment of AI on the edge or locally, fully disconnected containers, and the on-premise deployment of containers.

