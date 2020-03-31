Tavant Launches Proptech; Accelerates Digital Innovation for the Real Estate Industry

— Allows digital real estate companies to streamline the property process, reduce cost, and maximize ROI —

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitaltransformation—Tavant, a Silicon Valley-based provider of AI-powered digital technologies, today announced the launch of its Proptech business, bringing technology and innovation together to address common customer challenges in this burgeoning sector of Real Estate. Leveraging years of experience in Fintech, Digital Transformation, AI and ML Learning, Tavant’s new platform simplifies the home shopping and buying process. Tavant has leveraged its years of experience in Fintech, Digital Transformation, AI and Machine Learning to create a platform that simplifies the home shopping and buying process.

Industries, such as retail and financial services, have quickly reshaped their business models to stay competitive in a rapidly changing market; the property and real estate industry, by its nature, has been relatively slow to embrace the wave of digital transformation attacking its shores. With the overwhelming majority of today’s customers being millennials, the real estate sector is witnessing an increased demand for digital innovation. Emerging technologies such as IoT, smart homes, automated property valuation models, machine learning enhanced pricing, and augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) are transforming the way end-users interact with real estate providers and experience real estate offerings.

Tavant knows our world is changing and businesses will have to react in different ways. Tavant’s core focus on Speed, Flexibility & Experience can help maintain and grow proptech businesses, while being able to operate more efficiently, more effectively and much faster.

Tavant combines deep industry expertise, next-generation digital technologies, and optimized modern processes to bring unparalleled real estate intelligence to the forefront and to help companies deliver exceptional customer experiences. Tavant specializes in implementing digital technologies and machine learning capabilities to streamline functions such as home search, iBuying, MLS, appraisals, property AVM (Automated Valuation Model), real-time data validation, digital brokerage transformations, mobile app development, and real estate agent connectivity portals.

“The real estate industry has been resisting the latest wave of technology innovations, and thereby, adopting digital transformation efforts at a much slower pace. We are delighted Tavant Proptech is at the forefront of this emerging sector. Today’s businesses must adapt to the changing global environment for higher efficiencies, improved margin, speed-to-market, and cost-savings,” said Hassan Rashid, CRO, Tavant.

“Tavant’s expertise in the Fintech and mortgage industries is marked by one in four mortgages in the United States touching its platform. In 2019, over $30 billion was invested in Proptech by VCs, which is a staggering amount. Tavant Proptech empowers key players with intelligent, digital technologies, including industry leaders such as Opendoor, Realtor.com, and a few others in stealth mode to boost business efficiency,” Rashid explained.

