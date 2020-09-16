Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) (the “Company”) announced the results of the stockholder vote at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held today.

The following directors were elected:

Strauss Zelnick, Chairman;

Michael Dornemann;

Roland Hernandez;

J Moses;

Michael Sheresky;

LaVerne Srinivasan;

Susan Tolson;

Paul Viera.

In addition, the Company’s stockholders:

Approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s “named executive officers”;

Approved the Amended and Restated Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. 2017 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the available shares reserved thereunder; and

Ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

A listen-only archive of the webcast of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be available starting tomorrow via the Internet by visiting http://ir.take2games.com.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Contacts

(Investor Relations)



Henry A. Diamond



Senior Vice President



Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-3005



Henry.Diamond@take2games.com

(Corporate Press)



Alan Lewis



Vice President



Corporate Communications & Public Affairs



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-2983



Alan.Lewis@take2games.com