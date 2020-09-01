Syniverse Enables Swisscom to Adopt GSMA’s Billing and Charging Evolution for Wholesale Roaming Monetization

Syniverse Becomes First Vendor to Offer New Industry Standard Commercially to a Major Mobile Network Operator

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BCE—Syniverse, the world’s most connected company, today announced it has enabled Swisscom, the leading telecommunications provider in Switzerland, to monetize wholesale roaming traffic using the GSMA’s new Billing and Charging Evolution (BCE) industry standard.





The agreement enables Swisscom and its extensive network of other mobile operator partners around the world to better prepare for scalable growth, especially as emerging technologies, including 5G and narrowband internet of things (NB-IoT), continue to add more connectivity and complexity to the clearing and settlement process.

Designed with the future in mind, BCE introduces a new level of flexibility to both charging and settlement models, while reducing the need to send detailed traffic records daily. BCE permits reports between mobile operators to be exchanged upon previously agreed bilateral agreements for use in support of wholesale invoicing and settlement. In cases where more detailed information is required, for example in dispute cases, BCE makes it possible to also send Detailed Data Records (DDRs) to mitigate potential inaccuracies in non-aggregated billing records.

By implementing these new methods for monetizing wholesale roaming, Syniverse allows for network usage between operators to be reconciled more quickly and accurately. This enables Swisscom and its partners to exchange wholesale roaming invoicing and perform settlement more accurately and efficiently.

Aided by its long-standing customer relationship with Swisscom, Syniverse has cemented its leadership position in data clearing and financial clearing and settlement by being the first clearing house agent to support the BCE standard as a modular and holistic solution. Utilizing the highest level of automation, Swisscom and its mobile network operator partners are now able to access and transfer data securely from any format irrespective of original source or end-destination formats through a GSMA-compliant platform that makes the entire monetization process frictionless.

Addressing various business challenges — including ambiguity in commercial framework, disconnected workflows, billing disputes, and the exchange of heterogeneous data formats — Syniverse adds value by offering its customers streamlined workflow management tools that underpin the support of new wholesale roaming use cases efficiently and profitably to augment customers’ business growth.

CLICK TO TWEET: Syniverse (@Syniverse), the world’s most #connected company, enables @Swisscom to adopt the @GSMA’s billing & charging evolution industry standard for enhanced financial clearing & settlement. #syniverse #swisscom #GSMA #BCE https://bit.ly/2WzS6SZ

Supporting Quotes

Anna Gussmann, Senior Director, Customer Products & Industry Relations, Syniverse



“As increased complexities with new technologies such as 5G and varying iterations of IoT continue to emerge, the mobile industry at this current time is certainly ripe for a revolutionary clearing and settlement standard that introduces a new level of flexibility in support of existing and new use cases. Syniverse provides mobile network operators and their partners a platform that is both flexible and modular to exchange data, reconcile billing and settle transactions seamlessly. As industry experts in this space, Syniverse is proud to lead this effort in conjunction with the GSMA and Swisscom, ultimately to solve key challenges while creating greater efficiencies and market growth.”

Jérôme Wingeier, Head of Roaming, Swisscom (Switzerland) Ltd.



“For Swisscom and the whole industry, the development of the new industry standard is an important building block to fulfill future requirements in our international business. With emerging technologies such as IoT and 5G, we will need much more connectivity across networks and must cope with increased complexity. Syniverse has been a very professional and innovative partner, bringing all of us forward. We are glad to have taken the next step in future billing and supporting GSMA members to develop our common business successfully.”

Digital Assets

Supporting Resources

Read about GSMA.

Read about Swisscom.

Read about Syniverse.

Read and subscribe to the Syniverse blog.

Read and subscribe to Syniverse news releases.

For more information about Syniverse’s news and activities, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Syniverse



Syniverse is the world’s most connected company, revolutionizing how businesses connect, engage, and exchange with their customers. For decades, we have delivered the innovative software and services that transform mobile experiences and power the planet. Our secure global network reaches almost every person and device on Earth. Our communications platform is industry-recognized as the best of its kind. And each year, we process over $35 billion in transactions, revolutionizing how goods and services are exchanged. Which is why the most recognizable brands—nearly every mobile communications provider, the largest global banks, the world’s biggest tech companies, and thousands more—rely on us to shape their future.

About Swisscom



Swisscom, Switzerland’s leading telecoms company and one of its leading IT companies, is headquartered in Ittigen, close to the capital city Berne. Outside Switzerland, Swisscom has a presence on the Italian market in the guise of Fastweb. In the first half of 2020 about 19,000 employees generated sales of CHF 5,443 million. Swisscom is one of Switzerland’s most sustainable and innovative companies.

Contacts

Kevin Petschow



kevin.petschow@syniverse.com

+1.813.637.5084

Makenna Imholte



makenna.imholte@syniverse.com

+1.813.460.8112