Swittons Adds Microsoft Teams Integration to its Devices for Voice, Video and Online Collaboration, Announces New Fingerprint Security Model

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT—Swittons, a P360 company, today announced that its complete lineup of customizable IoT powered devices now includes integration with Microsoft Teams. The integration enables voice, video and online collaboration at the push of a button. The company also revealed a new device model, which features fingerprint technology for enhanced security.

Swittons breaks down communication barriers within the healthcare and life sciences industries by facilitating remote, on-demand communication for pharmaceutical commercial, clinical and patient services organizations, healthcare providers and physicians. By providing an alternative to in-person office visits, professional consultations and product orders, Swittons devices save time, increase service area and reduce risk.

“By integrating with Microsoft Teams, our complete lineup of Swittons devices are now able to facilitate remote communication that includes voice, video and online collaboration at the push of a button,” stated Swittons CEO and Founder Anupam Nandwana. “This not only saves organizations time and money, it gives them a way to connect with customers, patients and partners in a deeper, more meaningful way. And our new fingerprint model adds yet another layer of protection to help ensure data security and compliance while using the devices for additional use cases.”

Swittons devices are designed to be compatible with existing commercial technology infrastructure and integrate seamlessly within the Microsoft ecosystem. Each of the devices, which can be custom branded, come programmed to execute up to four different predefined functions. Bringing critical data from a device to the enterprise has never been easier, because Swittons takes care of all the complex technical work.

“By integrating their solutions with Microsoft Teams, companies like Swittons are able to add value by putting employees of healthcare organizations in a position to succeed in every customer, patient and partner interaction,” said Mike Ammerlaan, Director of Microsoft 365 Ecosystem marketing at Microsoft Corp.

As the cost of doing business goes up, and as risk and regulations regarding in-person interactions become more restrictive, healthcare and life sciences organizations are increasing their demand for innovative products that help them remain competitive. Swittons devices help in the following ways:

Enable real-time, on-demand communication between organizations and people that were previously out of reach, because of remoteness or other reasons.

Enhance individual accountability in high security settings, especially for clinical trials where physician involvement is key.

Boost the launch of new brands by increasing brand awareness, adherence to therapies, sample facilitation and more.

Add additional coverage for providers or sales teams that have downsized.

Create a new channel of communication within the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem, something many have been asking for.

Healthcare and life sciences professionals appreciate Swittons because the devices enable them to be in better control of their schedule. At the click of a button, they can request samples, schedule sales visits, book medical science liaison (MSL) consultations and access important medical information. And since each device takes up very little desk space, they are conveniently available and integrate seamlessly with individual workstyles. The smart devices can be preprogrammed with individualized functionality as well.

Swittons come out of the box ready and automatically connects through a Wi-Fi or GSM cellular connection. More information about Swittons is available HERE.

Swittons is powered by the technology and expertise developed by P360. Delivering a 360-view through the pharma, physician and patient ecosystem, P360 designs and deploys capabilities that ensure the highest efficiencies and returns on sales operations, data management, clinical trials, patient centricity, and IoT innovation. Swittons is built on Microsoft Azure.

To learn more about P360, go to P360.com.

About Swittons



Based in Piscataway Township, New Jersey, and powered by P360, Swittons is an end-to-end enterprise IoT solution for commercial acceleration. From dashboard to device to data, Swittons powers seamless engagement. Swittons for physicians and pharma is changing everything about how businesses communicate. To learn more, visit Swittons.com.

