Strategy Analytics: Notebook Demand Shows Resilience in Face of COVID-19 Outbreak but for how Long?

16 mins ago

Dell grows 5%, Lenovo grows 1%; Apple and Asus shrink by double-digits as global notebook market contracts by -2%

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The first quarter of 2020 proved to be very difficult for many industries but the notebook market escaped the worst of the initial downturn due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to Strategy Analytics’ newest report, the notebook market shrank by only -2% year-on-year in Q1 2020. Even bigger challenges lie ahead as depressed consumer demand spreads across the world in Q2, leaving top notebook vendors in a precarious situation.

The full report from Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices (CCD) service, Preliminary Global Notebook PC Shipments and Market Share: Q1 2020 Results can be found here: https://www.strategyanalytics.com/access-services/devices/tablets-and-pcs/connected-computing-devices/market-data/report-detail/preliminary-global-notebook-pc-shipments-and-market-share-q1-2020-results-070520


Chirag Upadhyay, Senior Research Analyst added, “Notebook vendors with a heavy reliance on China for its supply chain and those which did not have high levels of inventory before the COVID-19 outbreak had most difficulty in Q1 on a global basis. From a consumer demand standpoint, the vendors which are most reliant on the Chinese domestic market experienced the biggest downturns. All of that aside, the notebook market only shrank -2% year-on-year and compared to most other consumer electronics segments, this should be considered a success in a very tough environment.”

Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing said, “We expect that as COVID-19 spreads globally in Q2, large corporations and educational institutions will place more orders for notebooks to support work/learn-from-home initiatives around the world. As more families are stuck in their homes during quarantine orders, there are too few productivity devices for all members of a household to get their work done. Consumer demand will be soft as average people face economic hardship, but commercial demand could balance out that softness.”

Exhibit 1: Notebook Market Beat Gloomy Expectations in Q1 20201

Global Notebook PC Shipments by Vendor

(Preliminary Results, Millions of Units)

 

Vendor

Q1 ’20

Q1 ’19

Quarterly Growth Y/Y

 

Lenovo

8.9

8.8

1%

 

HP

8.1

8.2

-1%

 

Dell

6.9

6.5

5%

 

Apple

3.0

3.6

-16%

 

Asus

2.5

3.0

-15%

 

Others

8.5

8.6

-1%

 

Totals

37.9

38.6

-2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global Notebook PC Market Share by Vendor

(Preliminary Results, % of Total Shipments)

 

Vendor

Q1 ’20

Q1 ’19

 

Lenovo

23.5%

22.8%

 

HP

21.3%

21.2%

 

Dell

18.2%

16.9%

 

Apple

8.0%

9.3%

 

Asus

6.6%

7.6%

 

Others

22.5%

22.2%

 

Totals

100.0%

100.0%

 

Source: Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices service

 

1 All figures are rounded

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_Devices

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Connected Computing Devices: Click here

Contacts

UK: Chirag Upadhyay, +44 1908 423 643, cupadhyay@strategyanalytics.com
US: Eric Smith, +1 617 614 0752, esmith@strategyanalytics.com

