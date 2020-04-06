Strategy Analytics: COVID-19 Chinese and US Consumers Expect Rapid Return to Normal Lives

1 in 5 adults in the US and in China claim they know someone who has/had virus

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics Consumer Insights team has released “COVID-19 Consumer Actions, Attitudes and Behavior Changes” report which concludes that although awareness in the US, UK and China is high; some Gen Z (18-24) feel less knowledgeable. Over half think they have enough information about the virus but opinions on the speed of return to normalcy vary. Two thirds of Chinese and 42% of US consumers look for normalcy in the next three month but only 1 in 5 Britons expect this outcome. Other key findings in the repot include:





The vast majority of consumers in these countries agree that COVID-19 is serious and will change lives forever

One in five consumers claim to know someone who has or has had the virus

Watching news, using internet and streaming video are all up dramatically especially in China.

Joy Ganvik, VP of Consumer Insights at Strategy Analytics, notes that “across these countries, TV and online news are the most popular and preferred sources of information on the virus. However, National health organizations lead on reliability, social media the least trusted.”

Arleen Macaraeg-Denque, VP Consumer Insights, added “Social distancing, home confinement and hand washing are top preventions everywhere; China gives highest priority to face masks, US/UK tout hand sanitizer and no face contact. Trips/vacations are the biggest casualty from the virus with 2/3 of Chinese and 1 in 3 in both UK and US cancelling or delaying travel. Additionally, 1 in 5 are also holding off on big ticket purchases like auto, appliances, new furniture, and tech products.”

