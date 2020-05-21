SpotOn Virtual Fence Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2020 American Business Awards®

Wireless containment system named a winner in the New Product – Consumer Electronics category

BEDFORD, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SpotOn Virtual Fence – the world’s first and only dog containment and tracking system – was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the New Product – Consumer Electronics category in The 18th Annual American Business Awards®.

SpotOn was honored because of its groundbreaking use of advanced technology for dogs. Unlike the traditional invisible fence and buried fence systems currently on the market, the SpotOn Virtual Fence lets dog owners set up a virtual containment area wherever they are. The system is also smart, offering satellite tracking in the event that the dog leaves the area as well as the ability to store fences at up to 10 locations. It is the first fence of its kind to incorporate such technology providing highly accurate positioning for containment and tracking purposes. The entire system is a collar and phone app, making it completely portable.

“A virtual smart fence is a great idea and the features of the SpotOn Virtual Fence are a great advancement to what is available today,” shared one judge. “I have used some of the current products [and] technologies and it seems that this innovative offering has tackled the issues of what is available today.”

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“We are so honored to be named a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the New Product category as it’s key validation of the exceptional technology we’ve developed for the pet wearable industry,” said Ken Solinsky, founder of SpotOn Virtual Fence. “The Stevies are known for honoring some of the greatest American businesses, and our team is incredibly proud to be recognized amongst such notable organizations.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Steviesfor the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, August 5. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About SpotOn Virtual Fence

SpotOn Virtual Fence gives dogs the freedom to be dogs and owners the peace of mind to let them. The only truly wireless containment solution, SpotOn replaces buried wires and base stations with GPS technology—eliminating the need for professional installation and maintenance. Simply use the collar to walk a perimeter anywhere, creating an instant containment area of unlimited shape and size. Completely connected, SpotOn offer escape notifications, status updates, and easy map management right on your smartphone.

SpotOn was created by a team with decades of experience developing high-quality electronic devices and a commitment to developing the best products for the pet industry. Recognized as a CES 2020 Innovation Award honoree, SXSW 2020 Innovation Award finalist and New Hampshire Tech Alliance 2019 Product of the Year, SpotOn has changed the lives of dogs and owners across North America. To learn more about the SpotOn technology and product, visit: www.spotonfence.com, our blog, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2020 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

