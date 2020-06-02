Snowflake Announces Next Phase of Partnership with Salesforce to Power Customers’ Business Transformations with Data

New technology innovations power customers with exceptional scale and access to data to drive business decisions

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snowflake, the cloud data platform, today announced the latest technology advancements from its partnership with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, that will yield significant opportunities for joint customers. Native integrations between the two technologies will allow organizations to easily unify and analyze all data in Snowflake Cloud Data Platform and visualize it with business intelligence tools such as Tableau and Salesforce applications, to reveal new insights about their businesses and their customers.

Now more than ever, organizations face significant change, such as the local and global impacts of COVID-19 and the need to drive business recovery. To navigate such change, organizations require a single repository for all their data. This includes how they generate data via Salesforce, their business applications, mobile apps, web activity, and IoT devices; how they acquire third-party data via data marketplaces and private data exchanges; and how they store all that data via data warehouses, data marts, and data lakes. Joint Snowflake and Salesforce customers will now be able to bring data from Salesforce into Snowflake Cloud Data Platform in an easy, frictionless way. This will eliminate data gaps, make insights accessible and actionable to every business user, and deliver richer data-driven customer experiences.

“The vast data clouds of Salesforce, including sales, marketing and service; Salesforce’s advanced analytics; and Snowflake’s market-leading cloud data platform; comprise a formidable combination of capabilities to mobilize data in the service of the enterprise,” Snowflake CEO, Frank Slootman said.

“Access to timely, trustworthy information – that is easy to analyze – has never been more important as organizations are looking to empower everyone to make faster, more informed decisions rooted in data,” said Adam Selipsky, President and CEO of Tableau. “Enabling more people to unlock the power of data is at the core of the partnership between Salesforce, Snowflake and Tableau and it’s now even easier for customers to access and analyze their critical data in the Snowflake Cloud Data Platform. We look forward to what lies ahead from our partnership with Snowflake and how we’ll help our joint customers continue along their journey of digital transformation.”

Today, Snowflake and Salesforce announced the Einstein Analytics Output Connector for Snowflake – a native integration that enables joint customers to move their Salesforce data into Snowflake seamlessly and without friction. This will allow customers to bring together their Salesforce data with all their other data already residing in Snowflake. They can then query it via their existing business intelligence tools such as Einstein Analytics and Tableau, which Salesforce acquired in 2019 and has been an integral partner of Snowflake’s since 2016. This integration offers joint customers native access to data in Salesforce, so they can consolidate all their enterprise data in Snowflake. It also enables customers to automatically update their Salesforce data in Snowflake, so they always have the latest insights. The Einstein Analytics Output Connector for Snowflake will be available for customers later this year.

Einstein Analytics Direct Data for Snowflake is another product innovation from Snowflake and Salesforce. The Direct Data integration enables Einstein Analytics users to query directly the data a customer has in Snowflake. This includes their Salesforce data, and data generated from their business applications, mobile apps, web activity, and IoT devices. It also includes data Snowflake customers acquire via Snowflake Data Marketplace, where organizations seamlessly and securely discover, explore, and access data. With Einstein Analytics Direct Data for Snowflake, all data remains in Snowflake and can be queried directly in Einstein Analytics, without requiring intermediate copies of the data. Einstein Analytics Direct Data for Snowflake is currently in open beta and immediately available for any Einstein Analytics customer. It will be generally available for all customers later this year.

Snowflake first announced its strategic partnership, as well as Salesforce Ventures’ investment in Snowflake’s Series G funding round, in February 2020. These new product innovations will deepen and broaden the partnership between Snowflake and Salesforce to deliver data and analytics modernization that powers joint customers’ digital transformations.

To learn more about the future of the Snowflake and Salesforce strategic partnership, join Snowflake on June 2nd at 9am PT for a fireside chat with Snowflake CEO, Frank Slootman and Salesforce President and COO, Bret Taylor. Click here to register.

