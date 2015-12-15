SMART Global Holdings Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #SGH–SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH), today reported financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2021 ended February 26, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights:

Net sales of $304.0 million, up 11.8% compared to the year ago quarter.

GAAP net income of $5.8 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $9.7 million or ($0.41) per share in the year ago quarter.

Non-GAAP net income of $21.9 million or $0.87 per share, up 71.1% and 67.3%, respectively, compared to the year ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $31.0 million, up 38.9% compared to the year ago quarter.

“Our second quarter sales of $304 million, which represented an 11.8 percent increase compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2020, enabled us to achieve non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.87, exceeding the high end of our guidance,” commented Mark Adams, President and CEO. “The Intelligent Platform Solutions business, formerly referred to as Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions, grew sales 30% quarter over quarter, and when coupled with the newly acquired Cree LED, illustrates the continued progress of a growing and diversified SGH.”

Quarterly Financial Results GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (In millions, except per share amounts) Q2 FY21 Q1 FY21 Q2 FY20 Q2 FY21 Q1 FY21 Q2 FY20 Net sales $ 304.0 $ 291.7 $ 272.0 $ 304.0 $ 291.7 $ 272.0 Gross profit $ 53.5 $ 52.6 $ 51.5 $ 59.3 $ 54.1 $ 52.9 Operating income $ 12.9 $ 7.6 $ 8.2 $ 27.2 $ 23.7 $ 17.3 Net income (loss) $ 5.8 $ 2.0 $ (9.7 ) $ 21.9 $ 19.6 $ 12.8 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.23 $ 0.08 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.87 $ 0.78 $ 0.52 (1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Information” section and the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for further detail on the non-GAAP financial reporting referenced above and a reconciliation of such measures to our nearest GAAP measures.

Business Outlook

The following statements are based upon management’s current expectations for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ending May 28, 2021. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. SMART undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Net Sales $400 to $430 million Gross Margin – GAAP / Non-GAAP 19% to 21% Diluted EPS – GAAP* $0.64 ± $0.10 Share-based compensation per share $0.24 Intangible amortization per share $0.14 Convertible debt discount OID and fees per share $0.08 Diluted EPS – Non-GAAP $1.10 ± $0.10 Expected diluted share count – GAAP 27.0 million Capped call anti-dilution related to convertible (1.0 million) Expected diluted share count – Non-GAAP 26.0 million *Does not include purchase price accounting for Cree LED acquisition.

Conference Call Details

SMART will host a conference call today for analysts and investors at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Dial-in US toll free +1-844-912-3896, or International toll free +1-236-714-3344 using access code 8075139. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week following today’s call through the Events section of the SMART website at www.smartgh.com or by calling US toll free +1-800-585-8367, or International toll free +1 416-621-4642; Passcode: 8075139.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains, and statements made during the above-referenced conference call will contain “forward-looking statements” including among other things, statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of SMART (including the business outlook for the next fiscal quarter) and statements regarding growth drivers in SMART’s industries and markets. These statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to: business and economic conditions and growth trends in technology and lighting industries, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; disruptions in our operations, our supply chain or in global markets as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of our strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products, additional capacity and acquisitions; unforeseen issues in completing the carveout of Cree LED from Cree, Inc. and in the integration of Cree LED into SMART; unforeseen issues in the execution of Cree LED’s margin expansion plans; changes in the availability of supply of materials and components; fluctuations in material costs; negative reaction to the acquisition of Cree LED by customers, suppliers and other business partners; the DRAM market and the temporary and volatile nature of pricing trends; deterioration in customer relationships; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with or delays in the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market in Brazil; reduction in or termination of incentives for local manufacturing in Brazil; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of our customers; fluctuations in material costs and availability; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of our limited number of key vendors; changes in the availability of supply of materials, components or memory products; the inability of our Penguin Computing subsidiary to obtain and retain security clearances to expand its government business; and other factors and risks detailed in SMART’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors and risks as outlined above and in such filings may not constitute all factors and risks that could cause actual results of SMART to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. SMART and its subsidiaries operate in a continually changing business environment and new factors emerge from time to time. SMART cannot predict such factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, from such factors on SMART or its subsidiaries’ results. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. These forward-looking statements are made as of today, and SMART does not intend, and has no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are contained in this press release or will be discussed on our conference call, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share. We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, out-of-period adjustments related to import taxes, loss on extinguishment of debt/revolver, capped call mark to market (MTM) adjustment, restructuring expenses, integration expenses, COVID-19 expenses, acquisition-related expenses, gain on settlements and other infrequent or unusual items. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to, not a substitute for, our results of operations presented on the basis of U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA also does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used in, operating activities in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity.

The non-GAAP financial results presented herein exclude share-based compensation expense, intangible amortization expense, out-of-period adjustments related to import taxes , loss on extinguishment of debt/revolver, capped call MTM adjustment, convertible debt original issue discount (OID) and fees, restructuring expenses, integration expenses, COVID-19 expenses, acquisition-related expenses, gain on settlements and other infrequent or unusual expenses, and with respect to non-GAAP diluted EPS, foreign currency gains (losses). These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our financial performance. By excluding these charges, as well as any related tax effects, our non-GAAP results provide information to management and investors that is useful in assessing SMART’s core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing our results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results, to plan and forecast future periods, and to assess performance of certain executives for compensation purposes. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, these measures may not be used similarly by other companies and therefore may not be comparable between companies.

Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA” tables below for more detail on non-GAAP calculations.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

SGH is comprised of business units that are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on computing, memory and LED lighting technologies. These businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

Customers rely on SGH businesses as their strategic suppliers providing exceptional customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities that span the globe. SGH’s businesses support customers in computing including edge and high performance computing, communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, IoT and industrial IoT, government, military and LED lighting markets. SGH businesses operate in three primary areas: specialty computing, specialty memory products, and LED lighting.

For more information about SGH business units, visit: SMART Modular Technologies; SMART Embedded Computing; SMART Wireless Computing; SMART Supply Chain Services; Penguin Computing; Cree LED.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Income Statements (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 26,

2021 November 27,

2020 February 28,

2020 February 26,

2021 February 28,

2020 Net sales: Specialty Memory Products $ 115,452 $ 120,657 $ 111,455 $ 236,109 $ 214,984 Brazil Products 103,145 105,166 97,700 208,312 191,699 Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions 85,411 65,873 62,887 151,284 137,377 Total net sales 304,009 291,697 272,042 595,705 544,060 Cost of sales (1) (2) 250,553 239,053 220,536 489,606 438,234 Gross profit 53,456 52,644 51,506 106,099 105,826 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 8,852 6,964 14,702 15,816 29,588 Selling, general and administrative (1) (2) 31,664 38,056 28,648 69,720 62,201 Total operating expenses 40,516 45,020 43,350 85,536 91,789 Income from operations 12,940 7,624 8,156 20,563 14,037 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (4,365 ) (3,154 ) (4,150 ) (7,518 ) (8,642 ) Other income (expense), net (1,531 ) 832 (12,386 ) (699 ) (13,226 ) Total other expense (5,896 ) (2,322 ) (16,536 ) (8,217 ) (21,868 ) Income before income taxes 7,044 5,302 (8,380 ) 12,346 (7,831 ) Provision for income taxes 1,200 3,275 1,340 4,475 1,665 Net income (loss) $ 5,844 $ 2,027 $ (9,720 ) $ 7,871 $ (9,496 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.08 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.32 $ (0.40 ) Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.08 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.31 $ (0.40 ) Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 24,217 24,561 23,906 24,389 23,809 Diluted 25,203 25,103 23,906 25,221 23,809 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of sales $ 804 $ 838 $ 731 $ 1,641 $ 1,461 Research and development 810 778 783 1,588 1,527 Selling, general and administrative 3,784 9,472 3,133 13,257 7,615 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 5,398 $ 11,088 $ 4,647 $ 16,486 $ 10,603 (2) Includes amortization of intangible assets expense as follows: Cost of sales $ 647 $ 647 $ 647 $ 1,294 $ 1,294 Selling, general and administrative 2,766 2,766 2,766 5,533 5,533 Total amortization expense $ 3,413 $ 3,413 $ 3,413 $ 6,827 $ 6,827

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 26,

2021 November 27,

2020 February 28,

2020 February 26,

2021 February 28,

2020 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 53,456 $ 52,644 $ 51,506 $ 106,099 $ 105,826 GAAP gross margin 17.6 % 18.0 % 18.9 % 17.8 % 19.5 % Add: Share-based compensation included in cost of sales 804 838 731 1,641 1,461 Add: Intangible amortization included in cost of sales 647 647 647 1,294 1,294 Add: Import taxes – Out of period adjustment 4,345 — — 4,345 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 59,252 $ 54,129 $ 52,884 $ 113,379 $ 108,581 Non-GAAP gross margin 19.5 % 18.6 % 19.4 % 19.0 % 20.0 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 40,516 $ 45,020 $ 43,350 $ 85,536 91,789 Less: Share-based compensation expense included in opex Research and development 810 778 783 1,588 1,527 Selling, general and administrative 3,784 9,472 3,133 13,257 7,615 Total 4,594 10,250 3,916 14,845 9,142 Less: Amortization of intangible assets included in opex Selling, general and administrative 2,766 2,766 2,766 5,533 5,533 Total 2,766 2,766 2,766 5,533 5,533 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 1,064 1,617 — 2,681 946 Less: Integration/restructuring expenses — — 1,040 — 3,092 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 32,092 $ 30,388 $ 35,628 $ 62,477 $ 73,077 Reconciliation of income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 12,940 $ 7,624 $ 8,156 $ 20,563 $ 14,037 GAAP operating margin 4.3 % 2.6 % 3.0 % 3.5 % 2.6 % Add: Share-based compensation expense 5,398 11,088 4,647 16,486 10,603 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 3,413 3,413 3,413 6,827 6,827 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 1,064 1,617 — 2,681 946 Add: Integration/restructuring expenses — — 1,040 — 3,092 Add: Import taxes – Out of period adjustment 4,345 — — 4,345 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 27,160 $ 23,741 $ 17,256 $ 50,902 $ 35,504 Non-GAAP operating margin 8.9 % 8.1 % 6.3 % 8.5 % 6.5 %

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 26,



2021 November 27,



2020 February 28,



2020 February 26,



2021 February 28,



2020 Reconciliation of income before income taxes: GAAP income (loss) before income taxes $ 7,044 $ 5,302 $ (8,380 ) $ 12,346 $ (7,831 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense 5,398 11,088 4,647 16,486 10,603 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 3,413 3,413 3,413 6,827 6,827 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 1,064 1,617 — 2,681 946 Add: Integration/Restructuring expenses — — 1,040 — 3,092 Add: Import taxes – Out of period adjustment 5,085 — — 5,085 — Add: Extinguishment of term loan — — 6,630 — 6,630 Add: Capped call MTM adjustment — — 4,795 — 4,795 Add: Convertible debt discount OID and fees 2,098 2,062 399 4,160 399 Add: Foreign currency (gains)/losses 843 (642 ) 1,191 201 2,102 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 24,945 $ 22,839 $ 13,735 $ 47,785 $ 27,562 Reconciliation of provision for income taxes: GAAP provision for income taxes $ 1,200 $ 3,275 $ 1,340 $ 4,475 $ 1,665 GAAP effective tax rate 17.0 % 61.8 % -16.0 % 36.2 % -21.3 % – Less: Goodwill tax credit — — 484 — 484 Add: Import taxes – Out of period adjustment 1,727 — — 1,727 — Tax effect of other adjustments to GAAP results (84 ) 64 (119 ) (20 ) (210 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 3,011 $ 3,211 $ 975 $ 6,222 $ 1,391 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 12.1 % 14.1 % 7.1 % 13.0 % 5.0 % Reconciliation of net income and earnings per share (diluted): GAAP net income (loss) $ 5,844 $ 2,027 $ (9,720 ) $ 7,871 $ (9,496 ) Adjustments to GAAP net income (loss): Share-based compensation 5,398 11,088 4,647 16,486 10,603 Amortization of intangible assets 3,413 3,413 3,413 6,827 6,827 Acquisition-related expenses 1,064 1,617 — 2,681 946 Integration/restructuring expenses — — 1,040 — 3,092 Import taxes – Out of period adjustment 3,358 — — 3,358 — Extinguishment of term loan — — 6,630 — 6,630 Capped call MTM adjustment — — 4,795 — 4,795 Convertible debt discount OID and fees 2,098 2,062 399 4,160 399 Goodwill tax credit — — 484 — 484 Foreign currency (gains)/losses 843 (642 ) 1,191 201 2,102 Tax effect of other items excluded from non-GAAP results (84 ) 64 (119 ) (20 ) (210 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 21,934 $ 19,628 $ 12,760 $ 41,564 $ 26,171 Shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted) 25,203 25,103 24,567 25,221 24,440 Non-GAAP earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.87 $ 0.78 $ 0.52 $ 1.65 $ 1.07 GAAP earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.23 $ 0.08 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.31 $ (0.40 )

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 26,

2021 November 27,

2020 February 28,

2020 February 26,

2021 February 28,

2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ 5,844 $ 2,027 $ (9,720 ) $ 7,871 $ (9,496 ) Share-based compensation expense 5,398 11,088 4,647 16,486 10,603 Amortization of intangible assets 3,413 3,413 3,413 6,827 6,826 Interest expense, net 4,365 3,154 4,150 7,519 8,642 Provision for income tax 1,200 3,275 1,340 4,475 1,665 Depreciation 5,378 4,954 6,021 10,332 12,152 Acquisition-related expenses(1) 1,064 1,617 — 2,681 946 Integration/restructuring expenses — — 1,040 — 3,092 Import taxes – Out of period adjustment 4,345 — — 4,345 — Extinguishment of term loan — — 6,630 — 6,630 Capped call MTM adjustment — — 4,795 — 4,795 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,007 $ 29,527 $ 22,316 $ 60,536 $ 45,855 (1) Amounts related to acquisitions of Cree LED (March 2021) and SMART EC & Wireless (July 2019).

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) February 26, August 28, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,803 $ 150,811 Accounts receivable, net 203,376 215,918 Inventories 189,327 162,991 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46,321 26,990 Total current assets 578,827 556,710 Property and equipment, net 78,146 54,705 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,049 25,013 Other noncurrent assets 16,924 20,554 Intangible assets, net 48,844 55,671 Goodwill 73,017 73,955 Total assets $ 820,807 $ 786,608 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 261,443 $ 224,660 Accrued liabilities 61,581 57,829 Total current liabilities 323,024 282,489 Long-term debt 210,811 195,573 Long-term operating lease liabilities 21,342 20,829 Other long-term liabilities 7,071 5,613 Total liabilities 562,248 504,504 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 757 737 Additional paid-in capital 320,284 346,131 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (233,830 ) (228,241 ) Retained earnings 171,348 163,477 Total shareholders’ equity 258,559 282,104 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 820,807 $ 786,608

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 26,

2021 November 27,

2020 February 28,

2020 February 26,

2021 February 28,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 5,844 $ 2,027 $ (9,720 ) $ 7,871 $ (9,496 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,793 8,367 9,435 17,160 18,979 Share-based compensation 5,398 11,088 4,647 16,486 10,603 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable and sales returns 6 (9 ) (100 ) (3 ) (27 ) Deferred income tax benefit 49 222 610 271 (360 ) (Gain) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 988 (5 ) (18 ) 984 (60 ) Loss on mark-to-market adjustment of the capped call — — 4,795 — 4,795 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 6,630 — 6,630 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 2,191 2,116 1,047 4,307 1,781 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,500 1,413 1,168 2,913 2,282 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 12,012 (1,930 ) 9,198 10,082 (4,490 ) Inventories (41,053 ) 12,919 (3,343 ) (28,134 ) (45,549 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,849 ) (9,277 ) 1,386 (19,126 ) 6,496 Accounts payable 21,607 18,022 (3,782 ) 39,629 56,656 Operating lease liabilities (1,238 ) (1,504 ) (1,058 ) (2,742 ) (2,140 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,173 (7,880 ) 2,439 6,292 2,501 Net cash provided by operating activities 20,421 35,569 23,334 55,990 48,601 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment (20,151 ) (14,644 ) (4,210 ) (34,795 ) (9,368 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 151 16 54 167 96 Net cash used in investing activities (20,000 ) (14,628 ) (4,156 ) (34,628 ) (9,272 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of ordinary shares (44,330 ) — — (44,330 ) — Proceeds from FINEP loan 11,439 — — 11,439 — Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit 23,000 19,500 6,000 42,500 18,500 Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit (23,000 ) (19,500 ) (6,000 ) (42,500 ) (18,500 ) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares from share option exercises 2,546 1,337 641 3,883 1,807 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares from ESPP — 1,768 — 1,768 1,242 Withholding tax on restricted stock units (151 ) (3,483 ) (351 ) (3,634 ) (371 ) Long-term debt payment – Term loan — — — — (5,625 ) Long-term debt payment – BNDES — — (797 ) — (1,607 ) Purchase of capped call — — (21,825 ) — (21,825 ) Proceeds from convertible notes due 2026, net of discount — — 243,125 — 243,125 Payment for extinguishment of long-term debt — — (204,904 ) — (204,904 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (30,496 ) (378 ) 15,889 (30,874 ) 11,842 Effect of exchange rate changes on the cash and cash equivalents 5,781 (7,277 ) (4,596 ) (1,496 ) (7,450 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (24,294 ) 13,286 30,471 (11,008 ) 43,721 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 164,097 150,811 111,389 150,811 98,139 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 139,803 $ 164,097 $ 141,860 $ 139,803 $ 141,860

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Suzanne Schmidt



Investor Relations for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.



(510) 360-8596



ir@smartm.com

PR Contact:

Valerie Sassani



VP of Marketing and Communications



(510) 941 -8921



Valerie.sassani@smartm.com

Read full story here