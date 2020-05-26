Sixgill Integrity 2.0 Makes Blockchain Data Integrity Easy and Practical for Enterprise

Integrity 2.0 adds IBM Hyperledger integration for practical adoption and now makes blockchain data integrity available via SaaS

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bitcoin–Sixgill, LLC, a leader in data automation and authenticity products and services, announced the release of Integrity 2.0, a powerful data authenticity solution that combines a practical permissioned blockchain with a public blockchain auditor in an industry-first “hybrid-hybrid” implementation that achieves absolute data integrity and veracity.

Integrity 2.0 makes blockchain data integrity easy and practical so organizations can quickly solve the rising need for end-to-end, real-time data authenticity assurance. Organizations will be able to monitor and guarantee the veracity of any data stream (or data in motion), including today’s sensors emitting time-series data in any form – including video data.

Integrity 2.0 offers an unrivaled system of checks and balances to ensure data integrity either within an organization or across a trusted consortium. Organizations gain absolute assurance that the data they create, transmit, process, act on, and store remains unchanged and tamperproof throughout its lifecycle. Now, Sixgill adds a new SaaS version that makes it easier to get started.

Sixgill Integrity 2.0 is built on IBM Hyperledger Fabric, a private blockchain, and uses the public blockchain Bitcoin as an optional trustless, immutable auditor. It can also be customized to the blockchain of a customer’s choice. Integrity 2.0 maintains the on-chain/off-chain scheme originally delivered in version 1.0, which assures the performance required to sheath data in motion and generate any necessary corruption alerts in the unlikely event an Integrity-protected data stream becomes compromised.

“Most people still view blockchain in terms of crypto currencies and not as a data technology for practical enterprise solutions,” says Phil Ressler, CEO of Sixgill. “With Integrity 2.0, Sixgill provides any organization with a real-world, real-time, blockchain data authenticity guarantor that achieves absolute data veracity, now also with a SaaS version for easy entry.

“Our hybrid-hybrid authenticity architecture allows any enterprise to start building data integrity into IoT and IoE automation processes using a well-understood private blockchain, with the option to add public blockchain immutability when the most stringent protections are mandated. This also enables easy generation of immutable audit trails for highly regulated processes or where liability for errors runs high,” says Ressler.

Integrity 2.0 Provides Immediate Real-World Solutions

Integrity ensures that organizations – including their stakeholders, regulators, clients and others – can truly trust their data, particularly for high-stakes data automation applications. Use cases span a wide range of industries and data integrity needs that include:

Supply Chain : Immutable data evidence of authenticity of goods origin and permanent traceability to originating data sources, as well as the secure exchange of transaction information, history and compliance details

: Immutable data evidence of authenticity of goods origin and permanent traceability to originating data sources, as well as the secure exchange of transaction information, history and compliance details Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare : Permanent auditability, traceability and certainty required for regulatory-grade medical and clinical trial data records. (Intel recently profiled a current healthcare instance of Sixgill Integrity on its insight.tech website, here)

: Permanent auditability, traceability and certainty required for regulatory-grade medical and clinical trial data records. (Intel recently profiled a current healthcare instance of Sixgill Integrity on its insight.tech website, here) FinTech : Unalterable transaction records for permanent audit trails

: Unalterable transaction records for permanent audit trails Utilities : Backbone data integrity for widely distributed infrastructures enabling centrally managed, system-wide programmatic actions triggered by device, data, and contextual rules for operating on data truth

: Backbone data integrity for widely distributed infrastructures enabling centrally managed, system-wide programmatic actions triggered by device, data, and contextual rules for operating on data truth Insurance : Verified data lifecycle authenticity from smart devices, smart homes, sensor-intensive vehicles, smart buildings, etc. for rate setting and claim settling

: Verified data lifecycle authenticity from smart devices, smart homes, sensor-intensive vehicles, smart buildings, etc. for rate setting and claim settling Video Surveillance: Permanent data immutability and auditability for tamperproof video data streams with configurable alerting to any tampering

SaaS Makes Integrity More Easily Accessible and Scalable

Integrity 2.0 SaaS is a self-serve managed and hosted instance of Integrity with secure multi-tenant support, providing easy accessibility and cost effectiveness. SaaS version benefits also include:

Auto-generation of key analytics

Capacity for multiple channels allows for different data types and data streams within a single organization

Ability to create multiple credentials and invite different users within an organization with different levels of access/permissions that can be changed

Ability to set rules that will automatically generate alerts for any type of data compromise

Robust API, developer tools and documentation

30-day free trial available

Other Technical Details of Integrity 2.0

Integrity 2.0 stands apart from other data security offerings in that it combines the maximum-integrity properties of distributed ledger technology (DLT) with the speed of a modern distributed data system. This is made possible by Integrity’s unique on-chain/off-chain hybrid-hybrid architecture that marries the immutability of private and public blockchains with an off-chain data layer that preserves real-time performance at scale.

Integrity 2.0 supports the ability to leverage the public blockchain Bitcoin to provide the highest possible level of immutability available in the world. The Bitcoin layer sits on top of the Integrity Hyperledger enterprise solution and achieves levels as close as possible to 100% immutability. Bitcoin’s blockchain is leveraged for its absolute immutability, but Integrity still offers near-real-time performance and high data storage capacity, using its unique hybrid on/off-chain architecture.

Sixgill Integrity 2.0 also provides:

End-to-end data lifecycle immutability

Permanent and continuous regulatory-grade data auditability

A powerful, fully configurable rules engine that can define and trigger actions

Full functionality that is data-, device-, and ledger-agnostic

A comprehensive dashboard for rules and operations monitoring, with real-time analytics that are auto-generated

Automated real-time alerts of any data compromise

Complete visibility into who has permissions, what activities they are performing, who has accessed data or added data, etc.

Deployment to single tenant private clouds or custom on-premise deployment

Ability to handle any data type, including video data

