Silvaco Appoints New Chairman of the Board

“Silvaco is experiencing significant growth with an expanding product portfolio and growing customer base,” said Iliya Pesic, member of the board of directors of Silvaco Group, Inc. and previous chairman of the board. “Dr. Lesaicherre’s long history of leadership in corporate governance and technology companies will be invaluable to Silvaco, as we grow our footprint in the semiconductor design market domestically and internationally. We look forward to working with Dr. Lesaicherre and benefit from his extensive experience in corporate strategy and governance.”

Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre was the President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors at Nanometrics from November 2017 till October 2019. He served as CEO through the company’s merger with Rudolph Technologies, completed on October 25, 2019 to form Onto Innovation. Nanometrics is a leading provider of high-performance process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of integrated circuits, sensors, discrete components, high-brightness LEDs, and data storage devices worldwide. From January 2012 to February 2017, Dr. Lesaicherre was CEO of Lumileds, a leading global light engine company, with revenues in excess of $2 billion, that supplies high-quality LED components to the downstream segments of the lighting and consumer industries as well as to the automotive industry. Prior to that, Dr. Lesaicherre served as Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Microcontrollers & Logic Business Lines in the High-Performance Mixed Signal Business Unit at NXP. Prior to NXP, Dr. Lesaicherre served as Research Engineer and then Process Technology Development Manager for NEC Corporation in Japan.

Dr. Lesaicherre holds an MBA with a focus on International Business and Strategy from INSEAD, and has an MS and PhD degree in Material Science from the Grenoble Institute of Technology. He is a Governance Fellow for NACD (National Association of Corporate Directors) and an active member of SVDX (Silicon Valley Director’s Exchange).

“I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for Silvaco,” said Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre, the new Chairman of the Board of Silvaco. “The semiconductor industry is experiencing tremendous growth driven by Automotive, AI, IoT, 5G and high-performance computing applications and Silvaco is well positioned to benefit from these trends and grow its business. I look forward to working with Silvaco’s talented team to accelerate its growth and chart an exciting path for its future.”

