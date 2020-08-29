SIGGRAPH 2020 Makes Digital Magic During First Virtual Conference

Global Event Also Honors ‘Best of’ Computer Graphics Industry With Premier Awards

On the conclusion of the event, SIGGRAPH 2020 Conference Chair Kristy Pron shared, “SIGGRAPH 2020 was a huge testament to the strength and collaboration of the incredible graphics community. While we love to gather in-person and many missed the chance to see old friends, our incredible contributors and exhibitors brought their A game to this online experiment, and I could not be happier to have presided over SIGGRAPH’s first virtual conference.”

As is expected of the event, virtual SIGGRAPH 2020 played host to the latest innovations in art, science, and technology from more than 1600 contributors across 700 presentations during its two-week release, 17–28 August. To date, the conference has been welcomed and enjoyed by an international audience from 95 countries. Representation from six out of seven continents included participants from the United States, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, France, Brazil, Israel, China, and more. Not to be out done, this year’s Exhibition housed more than 80 diverse companies, who showcased the latest in computer graphics hardware, software, and more during custom virtual demonstrations and over 70 curated sessions.

Highlights from the conference included a magical keynote from cyber illusionist Marco Tempest, executive director of New York’s magicLab; the presentation of 163 research papers and 69 posters; three world-premiere animated shorts in the Computer Animation Festival Electronic Theater; the worldwide release of Magic Leap’s “The Last Light”, a VR Theater selection, and the unveiling of Felix & Paul Studios’ first AR Project, a collaboration with The Jim Henson Company; ACM SIGGRAPH’s two-day Diversity and Inclusion Summit; sneak peek Production Sessions and Talks focusing on not only film and games but prestige TV and advertising; two retrospective panels celebrating pioneers from PDI (Pacific Data Images) and the NYIT Computer Graphics Lab, respectively; and the first-ever Real-Time Live! global broadcast.

SIGGRAPH 2020 conference award winners are:

ACM Student Research Competition



First Place, Graduate – “Bound-constrained Optimized Dynamic Range Compression” by



Dorian Chan, Carnegie Mellon University



First Place, Undergraduate – “Non-photorealistic Radiance Remapping” by



Kohei Doi, Kyushu University

Art Gallery



Best in Show – “Cacophonic Choir” by



Hannah E. Wolfe, Colby College; Sölen Kiratli, Media Arts and Technology Program (MAT), UCSB, University of California Santa Barbara; and Alex John Bundy, Planetarium Music

Art Papers



Best in Show – “Enhanced Family Tree: Evolving Research and Expression” by



Fan Xiang, Shunshan Zhu, Zhigang Wang, Kevin Maher, Yi Liu, and Zhiqiang Liang, Tsinghua University; Yilin Zhu, Stanford University; and Kaixi Chen, Beijing Yuguo Culture and Technology Ltd. Inc.

Computer Animation Festival Electronic Theater



Best in Show – “Loop” by Erica Milsom, Pixar Animation Studios (United States)



Best Student Project – “Gunpowder” by Romane Faure of Supinfocom Rubika (France)



Jury’s Choice – “The Beauty” by Pascal Schelbli of Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH, Animationsinstitut (Germany)



Audience Choice – “To: Gerard” by Taylor Meacham, DreamWorks Animation (United States)



Special Recognition – “Stem Cells: The Heroes in Crohn’s Perianal Fistula Treatment” by Alan Smith, MadMicrobe Studios (United Kingdom)

Immersive (Immersive Pavilion and VR Theater)



Best in Show – “DeepView Immersive Light Field Video” by



Michael Broxton, Daniel Erickson, Jason Dourgarian, Jay Busch, Matthew DuVall, Matt Whalen, John Flynn, Ryan Overbeck, Peter Hedman, and Paul Debevec, Google Inc.

Real-Time Live



Best in Show (Tie) –



“Interactive Style Transfer to Live Video Streams” by



Ondřej Texler, David Futschik, Michal Kučera, Ondřej Jamriška, Šárka Sochorová, and Daniel Sýkora, CTU in Prague, FEE; and Menglei Chai and Sergey Tulyakov, Snap Inc.



“Volumetric Human Teleportation” by



Ruilong Li, Kyle Olszewski, Yuliang Xiu, Shunsuke Saito, and Zeng Huang, University of Southern California; and Hao Li, University of Southern California, Pinscreen



Audience Choice – “DrawmaticAR – Automagical AR Content From Written Words!” by



Yosun Chang, AReality3D, Permute.xyz

Register to access on-demand SIGGRAPH 2020 content through 11 September at s2020.SIGGRAPH.org/register.

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH and SIGGRAPH 2020

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world's leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2020, the 47th annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place virtually.

