Sequitur Labs Expands EmSPARK™ Security Suite Deployment Options with Introduction of Base and Advanced Packages

New EmSPARK Security Solutions provide pre-built options for manufacturers requiring IoT device protection

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sequitur Labs, the leader in IoT security for connected devices, today announced new packages for the EmSPARK™ Security Suite that allows manufacturers to secure embedded designs for industrial, consumer, smart home and health care applications quickly and painlessly.

The EmSPARK Security Suite Base package provides essential security defenses for IoT applications in a turnkey solution that is easy to install, integrate and manage. The EmSPARK Advanced package provides a complete suite of security features and functions for protecting devices at all stages of their lifecycle. Both packages are built to reduce product development time and enable secure volume manufacturing for faster time-to-market at lower risk. In offering this latest version of EmSPARK, Sequitur Labs continues to expand its capabilities of providing solutions for IoT device vendors who are looking for a best-in-class security solution, optimized for their needs.

Sequitur Labs’ EmSPARK Security Suite was designed to address solutions in industries where embedded security is paramount, such as industrial control, building automation, the smart home, machine vision, automotive communication and medical devices. IoT hardware manufacturers use EmSPARK to easily implement device-level security by addressing technical, supply chain and business process challenges.

Key features of the EmSPARK Base package include secure boot, firmware updates, device failure recovery and software provisioning. The Advanced package includes the robust suite of APIs and Trusted Applications for advanced functions including key and certificate management, secure storage, cryptography, cloud integration, and protection of AI/ML models at the network edge.

“As a trusted provider of device security, manufacturers turn to Sequitur to provide solutions that fall outside of their core competencies,” said Philip Attfield, Co-founder and CEO, Sequitur Labs. “Rather than try to build and implement security measures of their own, these manufacturers are leveraging EmSPARK’s powerful security defenses to protect their critical intellectual property. By offering EmSPARK LT, we continue to find ways to offer innovative approaches that reduce the time to market for products with uncompromising device protection.”

EmSPARK Security Suite Base and Advanced packages are immediately available for purchase. To learn more or to schedule a technical overview of the solution, interested parties can go to https://www.sequiturlabs.com or email info@sequiturlabs.com for more information.

About Sequitur Labs

Sequitur Labs is developing seminal technologies to improve trust in a connected world, reducing the cost and complexity to build secure embedded and IoT devices. Sequitur’s products span a range of disciplines required for trusted computing, from boot through the full device lifecycle. Sequitur’s security solutions provide real business value to device makers, such as reducing BoM costs, protecting revenue by thwarting IP theft, improving product reliability and reducing liability, and improving device lifecycle management processes. To learn more about Sequitur Labs’ security platform, visit us at www.sequiturlabs.com or send an email.

