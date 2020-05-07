Semtech and YoSmart Create Safer and Smarter Homes with LoRa® Devices

The YoLink product line quickly connects applications including doors, security systems, electrical outlets, and water piping to drive greater home efficiency

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that YoSmart, a high-tech enterprise company focused on smart home and life products, has integrated Semtech’s LoRa® devices into its new “YoLink” line of Internet of Things (IoT) products for use in the home. The solutions leverage LoRa devices’ advantages for simplified deployment to quickly connect a variety of home applications, including doors, security systems, electrical outlets, and water piping to accurately monitor data in real time and create safer, cost-efficient homes.





“Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the ideal platform to build smart home IoT solutions that fill the gap left by traditional home networks, such as Wi-Fi,” said John Xu, Chief Executive Officer at YoSmart. “With LoRa, YoSmart is able to develop IoT solutions that offer homeowners immediate insight into the efficiency of their home. The YoLink portfolio is available now to U.S. consumers and offers the capability to connect many applications to the same platform for smarter management.”

The YoLink product portfolio includes a “whole home” starter kit, as well as a variety of LoRa-based sensors and a long range hub to provide consistent network coverage up to 1,000 feet from the device itself. This advanced range enables the reliable connection and monitoring of applications across larger properties outside the range of traditional home Wi-Fi networks. The YoLink starter kit is a cost-effective collection of home sensors for delivering comprehensive data on individual home applications. Among the first LoRa-based consumer smart home kits of its kind, the YoLink kit consists of sensors for motion tracking, door lock management, garage door monitoring, gas/water valve use, pipe leak detection, and electrical outlet monitoring. Solutions integrate seamlessly with existing home infrastructure and deliver real-time data on conditions including energy use and status. In addition, door lock and pipe leakage sensors alert homeowners to potentially harmful developments, providing peace of mind regarding the safety of their home and enabling a swift response to prevent threats.

“LoRa devices offer a complete bundle of development accelerators that simplify the process of creating, deploying and managing IoT applications to provide customers direct operational advantages,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “LoRa-based applications deliver the simplicity and ease-of-use homeowners seek when connecting home systems and provide an ideal platform to address the indoor connectivity challenges of traditional networking platforms.”

