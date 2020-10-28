Schneider Electric Partners with EdgePresence and Accu-Tech to Deploy Edge Data Centers in US Markets

Partnership brings together leading data center infrastructure providers to support edge computing expansion

Supports EdgePresence’s ability to deploy all-in-one data center solutions in markets that need connectivity most

Simplifies IT infrastructure monitoring and management to help EdgePresence ensure uptime across its sites

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced its partnership with EdgePresence and Accu-Tech to deploy edge points-of presence (PoPs) to help businesses utilize the power of the edge to drive digital business forward. Through this partnership, EdgePresence will nationally deploy edge data centers that include a fully integrated Schneider Electric EcoStruxure Data Center solution. As the IT distributor, Accu-Tech will simplify the deployment model to enable increased speed-to-market. Working together to provide robust edge modules, Schneider Electric, EdgePresence and Accu-Tech will provide customers with the connectivity needed to implement dynamic edge strategies in locations across the U.S.

As deployments of IoT, 5G, AI and analytics applications become more frequent, businesses will require IT infrastructure that supports higher speeds and increased reliability to keep pace with the digital transformation. The demand on data centers has never been higher, leading to the rise of edge data centers that collect and process data closer to end-users to improve the efficiency and latency to support mission-critical business applications. In fact, according to Grand View Research, the edge computing market is expected to reach $43.4 billion by 2027, a compound annual growth rate of 37.4 percent.

EdgePresence, which builds, deploys and operates highly efficient edge data centers across the country, brings computing and storage power right where businesses need it most — without the added cost of having to build and operate their own environments. Through this partnership with Schneider Electric and Accu-Tech, EdgePresence can provide customers with scalable, modular and efficient PoPs to enable digital business at the edge.

“Businesses are increasingly relying on next-gen technologies and applications to power their businesses, but often don’t have the IT infrastructure needed to help them scale and meet demand,” said Doug Recker, CEO of EdgePresence. “We develop unmanned, modular data centers at the edge to give customers in various markets across the U.S. the network access and connectivity they need. We know we need partners that offer a comprehensive set of capabilities and expertise to ensure our data centers run smoothly once deployed – and we have that with Schneider Electric and Accu-Tech.”

EdgePresence needed partners to help it simplify the deployment and management of its data center sites across key markets. Working with leading IT distributor Accu-Tech, Schneider Electric was identified as a strategic partner to support EdgePresence’s deployments by providing data center solutions that improved simplicity, enhanced redundancy and ensured uptime through remote management.

Partnership brings together experts to deploy critical infrastructure at the edge

With Schneider Electric and Accu-Tech, EdgePresence will be deploying multiple edge data centers in markets across the U.S. in 2021. Utilizing a broad portfolio of Schneider Electric products, these EdgePods will be purpose-built to provide the space, power, bandwidth and interconnection required in markets that traditionally haven’t had a large connectivity presence. EdgePresence will integrate prefabricated data center modules that are powered by Schneider Electric to meet growing demand by utilizing the following solutions:

EcoStruxure IT Expert: The industry’s first cloud-based data center infrastructure management (DCIM) will enable EdgePresence to monitor their power and cooling equipment remotely to improve data-driven decision making and ensure uptime across all sites.

Monitoring & Dispatch Services: By managing and operating its distributed IT infrastructure, Schneider Electric will help EdgePresence simplify the management of its unmanned edge sites with remote monitoring, troubleshooting and on-site remediation.

Symmetra UPS: Delivering the highest level of business continuity possible, the Symmetra Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) will provide EdgePresence with a highly redundant power supply that can scale to provide availability when network demand grows.

NetShelter Rack PDUs: Reliable rack distribution will put power where it’s needed most, enabling EdgePresence to increase the manageability and efficiency of its data centers.

Netbotz Monitoring & Management System: As the first line of defense against IT downtime, EdgePresence will enhance physical security in its edge environments with a solution that integrates surveillance, sensing and access control.

“Our growing reliance on IoT applications is driving the need for today’s businesses to adopt strategies that support their bandwidth, connectivity and low latency needs,” said Joe Reele, Vice President, Solution Architects, Schneider Electric. “As a result, we’ve designed solutions to help customers find success at the edge. We’re excited to be building on our relationship with Accu-Tech to enable data center providers like EdgePresence to provide innovative solutions that usher in the next generation of digital business.”

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

About EdgePresence

EdgePresence, an owner and operator of multi-tenant, edge computing points-of-presence (PoPs), providing space, power, bandwidth, and interconnection, is currently deploying its edge data centers (EDCs) across markets throughout the U.S. Edge Data Centers are purpose-built edge micro data centers, comprehensively and compactly designed to include critical power, distribution, physical security and cooling. EDCs are anchored at the base of cell towers, key real estate, and enterprise campus locations enabling us to deploy within 12 miles from end users. This can be called the “far edge.” EdgePresence is serving as a turnkey solution for businesses looking to implement a flexible and dynamic edge compute strategy, nationally. Along with its Cell Tower partners, EdgePresence will build, deploy and operate hundreds of micro edge data centers across the United States.

About Accu-Tech

Founded in 1984 in Atlanta, GA, Accu-Tech is a US-based distributor with 36 stocking locations. With a focus on delivering integrated solutions to its customers, contractors and integrator partners, Accu-Tech specializes in data center infrastructure, network infrastructure, audio/video, security, and in-building wireless. Accu-Tech is a prominent player in the Healthcare, Data Center, Enterprise, and Federal markets.

Accu-Tech has built its business over the past 36 years on the back of exceptional service. As a project’s scope, scale, and complexity increase, the need for a service-driven value-add partner rises exponentially. Accu-Tech simplifies the complex through vendor management, best-in-class logistics and coordination, and assisting our customers in creating a complete solution that integrates diverse technologies. Accu-Tech manages the project complexities while enabling our customers to focus on what they do best.

EcoStruxure IT Expert

