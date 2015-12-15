Safeology Gives U.S. Schools a Chance to Win $40,000 in Pathogen Mitigation Products That Kill COVID-19

Three prizes awarded to qualifying schools will provide $40,000 in UVC disinfection products aimed at combating COVID-19 and other contagious illnesses.

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Safeology™ is giving away $40,000 in UVC light products to schools looking for reliable ways to combat coronavirus and other communicable pathogens found in shared environments. Anyone can enter the school of their choice into the contest at: https://safeology.com/contest-sp/. Three schools will be chosen from eligible entries on May 28, 2021.

First Prize

The winning school can choose one of the following options; no purchase is required:

20 Upper Room UVC Fixtures (all Wall models, all Recessed models, or a combination of Wall and Recessed models). Approximate retail value is $25,000.

$25,000 credit towards the purchase of a minimum of $50,000 of Safeology UVC disinfection products, including UVC Upper Room Fixtures, UVC Mobile Air Purifiers, and/or UVC Towers.

Second Prize

$10,000 credit towards the purchase of a minimum of $20,000 of Safeology UVC disinfection products, including UVC Upper Room Fixtures, UVC Mobile Air Purifiers, and/or UVC Towers.

Third Prize

$5,000 credit towards the purchase of a minimum of $10,000 of Safeology UVC disinfection products, including UVC Upper Room Fixtures, UVC Mobile Air Purifiers, and/or UVC Towers.

The recommended products for schools to safely and quickly inactivate coronavirus in the air include Upper Room UVC Linear Wall and Linear Recessed Fixtures and Mobile Air Purifiers, all of which can be safely used when people are present. Safeology also manufactures UVC Towers that focus on inactivating surface viruses.

Safeology devices qualify under the Buy American Act and address the mitigation measures outlined by President Joe Biden in his recent Executive Order supporting the reopening and continuing operation of schools and early childhood education providers. Among the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) key mitigation strategies for SARS-CoV-2 is the recommended use of UVC light to inactivate the virus.

For full contest rules please visit https://safeology.com/contest-sp/. Businesses and individuals interested in learning more about Safeology and Safeology products can contact the company at 1.844.Safeology, or sales@safeology.com.

About Safeology™

Safeology is a division of Electric Mirror, the global leader in mirror technology. Safeology focuses Electric Mirror’s decades of experience and expertise in lighting technology on the science of UVC-light disinfection. Designing and manufacturing UVC products and related IoT technology, Safeology employs research, engineering, and R&D teams to provide solutions that reduce the airborne and surface spread of viruses and other pathogens. Guided by a Scientific Advisory Board with world-class experts in infectious disease, microbiology, bioengineering, and electrical engineering, Safeology is leading the 21st century vanguard in the battle against pathogenic illness. Learn more about the future of disinfection at www.safeology.com.

Contacts

Teresa Wenta, Executive Director of Global Marketing



425-350-7407



t.wenta@electricmirror.com

or



Christine Wetzler, Pietryla PR



312-612-0283



christine@pietrylapr.com