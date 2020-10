Rush Street Interactive Names Kyle Sauers Chief Financial Officer

Sauers Brings Over 25 Years of Finance and Technology Experience

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rush Street Interactive, LP (“RSI” or the “Company”), one of the fastest-growing online casino and sports betting gaming companies in the United States, today announced the appointment of Kyle Sauers as Chief Financial Officer, expected to be effective by October 23, 2020. Mr. Sauers will join RSI from Echo Global Logistics (“Echo”), a leading provider of technology-enabled logistics and supply chain management services, where he served as Chief Financial Officer for more than seven years. He will be based in Chicago and report to Greg Carlin, RSI’s Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Sauers brings more than 25 years of finance and technology experience to RSI and has demonstrated success leading and growing dynamic organizations. As a member of RSI’s executive team, Mr. Sauers will be responsible for all of the Company’s financial and treasury functions, as well as investor relations.

“ We welcome Kyle, whose drive, integrity and expertise are a strong fit with RSI’s core values and mission,” said Mr. Carlin. “ Kyle’s proven track record as a public company CFO and extensive experience growing technology businesses make him a great addition to RSI’s management team as we continue to rapidly scale our business.”

“ RSI’s leadership in online casino and innovation in sports betting present a unique opportunity,” said Mr. Sauers. “ I look forward to working closely with the RSI team to drive growth, efficiency and value for all stakeholders.”

As Chief Financial Officer of Echo, Mr. Sauers was responsible for the financial, administrative, and investor relations functions. During his tenure, Echo grew over six-fold, made 13 acquisitions, and raised more than $400 million in public equity and debt offerings.

Prior to joining Echo, Mr. Sauers served as General Manager of the Security & Inspection Products Division at Varian Medical Systems, where he was responsible for the unit’s sales and marketing, product development, manufacturing and administration. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board of Directors at Bio-Imaging Research and oversaw its acquisition by Varian Medical Systems. Before that, Mr. Sauers was Chief Financial Officer of Sphere Communications and began his career at Arthur Andersen. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign where he also earned the designation of Certified Public Accountant.

On July 27, 2020, RSI entered into a business combination agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: DMYT.U, DMYT and DMYT WS). Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company intends to change its name to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. and trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RSI.”

About Rush Street Interactive

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. The Company launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, Rush Street Interactive was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

About dMY Technology Group

dMY Technology Group, Inc. is a $230 million special purpose acquisition company founded by Niccolo de Masi and Harry You for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. dMY’s initial public offering was underwritten by Goldman Sachs & Co. and UBS Investment Bank, and its common stock, units and warrants trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbols DMYT, DMYT-UN and DMYT-WT, respectively. More information can be found at www.dmytechnology.com.

