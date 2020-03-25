Reply Named Europe’s Leading IoT Provider by teknowlogy Group/PAC

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reply has been named Europe’s leading IoT provider in IoT C&SI 2020 Survey, an industry research conducted by leading independent research and consulting company teknowlogy Group/PAC.

The survey compared 32 international consulting companies and system integrators implementing Internet of Things (IoT) projects across 24 metrics, including competitiveness, consulting skills, implementation, solution development, collaboration, customer satisfaction and business value. The ranking is divided according to global geographic regions and project scenarios like “Consulting”, “Connected Vehicles”, “Smart Cities” and “Digital Factory”.

Reply received the “Top Ranked” award in the categories “Partner of Choice”, “Industry Expertise”, “Implementation Skills”, “Working Culture”, “Collaboration” and “Effectiveness”. All these categories identify competing IoT services between all providers analysed. In other 15 categories evaluated, Reply ranked as “Leader” related to IoT projects.

The study attested Reply’s strong implementation competence for IoT Projects and industry know-how, combined with a cooperative working style and an exemplary corporate culture, demonstrating the company’s effectiveness in helping clients achieve their business objectives.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply, commented: “Reply’s positioning, given the highly competitive environment in which it operates, shows the high standard and potential of our IoT skills. Worldwide, our teams work to develop innovative IoT projects using the latest technologies in all sectors. This result underlines the high agility of the Group, which relies on a decentralized and highly specialized network of companies with extensive industry expertise and deep technology know-how”.

For more information on the IoT C&SI 2020 Survey: Link

°°°

Reply



Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

teknowlogy Group/PAC



teknowlogy Group is the leading independent European research and consulting firm in the fields of digital transformation, software, and IT services. It brings together the expertise of two research and advisory firms, each with a strong history and local presence in the fragmented markets of Europe: CXP and PAC (Pierre Audoin Consultants). www.teknowlogy.com and www.pac-online.com

