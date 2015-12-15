RB Advisory LLC Earns CMMC-AB Registered Provider Organization Status

Designation Enables Company to Provide Cybersecurity Consulting Services to Organizations Seeking Department of Defense CMMC Certification

WINTER PARK, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMMCAB–RB Advisory LLC, a cybersecurity advisory firm that assists public and private businesses with IT security and compliance issues to secure platforms, networks, IoT, social and cloud platforms, announced today that it has been authorized to represent the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) as a Registered Provider Organization (RPO).

RPO status ensures that RB Advisory LLC has agreed to the CMMC-AB code of professional conduct, can deliver non-certified CMMC consulting services, and is listed on the CMMC-AB Marketplace.

As part of the ecosystem support to secure the nation’s supply chain, RB Advisory LLC will help government contractors working with the United States Department of Defense (DoD) determine the required CMMC maturity level, become audit ready, and maintain compliance post certification. CMMC compliance services include Risk Assessment, GAP analysis, technical solutions, and documentation development.

“Attaining CMMC-AB RPO status demonstrates RB Advisory’s level of commitment to assisting our clients to obtain their CMMC certification,” says Regine Bonneau, founder and CEO, RB Advisory LLC. “We are thrilled to receive this status, which is another step for our team of experts to guide defense contractors through their CMMC certification journey.”

The CMMC-AB is authorized by the DoD to be the sole authoritative source for the operationalization of CMMC Assessments and Training with the DoD contractor community, or other communities that may adopt the CMMC.

About RB Advisory

Companies rely on RB Advisory for their holistic cyber risk management program. RB Advisory provides private sector and government clients with proven solutions and services to help protect their most important assets: data, clients, and their people. Recognized both locally and nationally as a highly qualified and trusted security compliance and cybersecurity firm, RB Advisory works with clients across a wide range of industries including healthcare, financial, legal, government, education, energy, technology, telecom, and retail. Visit www.rbadvisoryllc.com to learn more.

Contacts

Christa K. Santos



Chief of Marketing/Public Relations



407-230-7018



christas@rbadvisoryllc.com