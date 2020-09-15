Qumulo Launches on AWS Outposts to Enable File Storage and Data Management Everywhere

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumulo, the leading cloud file data platform that helps organizations easily store and manage their file data at scale with unrivaled freedom, control and real-time visibility, today announced availability on AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience. Qumulo achieved the AWS Services Outposts Ready designation, which is part of the AWS Service Ready Program, and is one of the first file service platforms to achieve the designation, ultimately recognizing Qumulo’s successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments.

“Customers are looking for better ways to store and manage their data across the enterprise as part of a comprehensive digitization initiative,” said Joshua Burgin, General Manager, AWS Outposts, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “With Qumulo File Data Platform for AWS Outposts, customers can benefit from a comprehensive data management solution for any application in their environment, on AWS Outposts, or in AWS Regions, for a truly consistent hybrid experience.”

Qumulo’s integration with AWS Outposts means customers can choose how they manage their file data on-premises or running in Qumulo on AWS, including connecting existing and new applications seamlessly. Customers also may choose to run their file data workloads in AWS Outposts using Qumulo’s file system, but connect that file data to AWS and run services like Amazon SageMaker and AWS IoT Greengrass to create outcomes for their artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT initiatives.

“Qumulo is a huge benefit to us. We can spin up as many high-quality render nodes as we need, in as many regions as we need, without impacting our local storage,” said Cinesite Studios Spencer Kuziw, Lead Systems Administrator, Cinesite Montreal. “The Qumulo hybrid cloud software can handle whatever we throw at it. It is an essential part of our cloud deployment strategy.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS Outposts and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Outposts deployments.

Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates Qumulo as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts Ready products are generally available and supported for AWS customers, with clear deployment documentation for AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

“We are thrilled to integrate with AWS Outposts and to achieve the AWS Service Ready status helping customers utilize their applications and attach cloud services to unstructured data running in Qumulo on-premise and on AWS,” said Barry Russell, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cloud at Qumulo. “With Qumulo for AWS Outposts, customers now have Qumulo’s file data platform and a robust API to migrate, create, and manage unstructured file data at petabyte scale, integrated into their DevOps workflows, all while helping Enterprises achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

