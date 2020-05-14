PTC Recognizes Customers and Partners Tackling COVID-19 Challenges

“COVID-19 Heroes” Blog Series Spotlights Organizations Fighting the Global Pandemic through Collaboration & Ingenuity

“We are pleased to recognize and support our customers and partners that are working to bolster the critical front-line measures to address and alleviate this crisis,” said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. “We are grateful for their hard work and are committed to assisting and supporting them in their initiatives during these difficult times.”

In a special blog series entitled, “COVID-19 Heroes”, PTC recognizes the work of its customers and partners across the industrial, aerospace, automotive, medical, and retail sectors, including:

Abbott Labs, creators of the Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test, the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of COVID-19.

Fresenius Medical Care, who has joined a coalition of kidney dialysis providers dedicated to maintaining continuity of care for dialysis patients through an isolated cohort that eliminates the need for dialysis patients to enter a hospital environment.

Ralph Lauren, who has pivoted their production to focus on face masks and isolation gowns for health care and hospital workers.

Roche Diagnostics, developers of one of the first commercially available test kits for COVID-19, enabling labs to expand and expedite testing to meet urgent medical needs.

VentilatorChallengeUK, a consortium of leading industrial, technology, and engineering businesses from across the aerospace, automotive, and medical sectors teaming up to produce ventilators for hospitals across the U.K.

PTC plans to run blog the series each week through August 31, and possibly longer, depending upon the duration of the pandemic. To nominate a COVID-19 Hero, please contact Alexa Rice at arice@ptc.com.

