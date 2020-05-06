PTC named SiriusDecisions Program of the Year Winner for Its ROI Engine in Partnership with 6sense, People.ai, and Drift

Digital transformation leader awarded for innovation and delivering significant results across the company’s revenue-generating functions

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#6sense—PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has been recognized as a SiriusDecisions Program of the Year winner for the company’s Revenue Orchestration and Intelligence Engine (ROI Engine) initiative, a collaborative effort involving 6sense, Drift, and People.ai.

In order to provide best-in-class buying experiences, B2B companies today must have a holistic understanding of their customers’ digital journeys. As part of a company-wide effort to optimize its sales and marketing processes, PTC sought to implement a comprehensive account-centric marketing and sales strategy grounded in end-to-end visibility of the digital journey, which is essential to provide value with every interaction.

Key tenets of the program included the ability to identify and prioritize target accounts showing purchase intent; engage and connect with buyers through the right channels at the right time, and identify and replicate PTC’s ideal proven pathway to pipeline. To facilitate this transformation, PTC selected 6sense, Drift, and People.ai as the central components of their ROI Engine technology stack.

With AI and integrated data sets from each vendor, PTC can now:

● Identify unknown accounts that are in-market to buy

● Intelligently segment accounts by intent keyword, predicted buying stage, engagement grade, web activity, and existing vs. whitespace designations

● Drive agile action across the marketing and sales organizations with an intuitive interface

● Create intelligent dashboards to facilitate rolling new capabilities into existing segmentation

“Becoming a truly customer-centric company is a huge endeavor that isn’t solved by simply undergoing ‘digital transformation’ with the newest solution on the market. First, you must shift from a product-focused mentality and instead pursue a value-led strategy, then seek out true business partners that understand what you want to achieve. We believe so strongly in the synergies and mission of 6sense, Drift, and People.ai that while we knew it was an undertaking, it would be worth the investment,” said Mariana Prado Cogan, SVP of Digital Marketing Strategy and Operations at PTC. “Together, we have a new path forward where customers immediately get value through a personalized experience that emotionally connects and builds trust. We’re able to foster alignment between marketing, sales, and customer success, which has given us cleaner, robust data, resulting in more pipeline.”

Phase 1 of this initiative has delivered more than $20M in net-new pipeline for PTC’s IoT and AR business; added 57,000 net-new contacts to marketing automation and CRM that would not have otherwise been visible to the company; and saved nearly 9,200 hours of time by automating the logging of 526k activities to Salesforce since July, providing a more accurate picture of buyer coalitions, pipeline health, and progression.

For more on SiriusDecisions Program of the Year awards, visit Summit.siriusdecisions.com, and to learn more about PTC’s ROI Engine, visit PTC.com.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software that accelerates product and service innovation, improves operational efficiency, and increases workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on-premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don’t just imagine a better world, we enable it.

About 6sense

6sense’s Account Engagement Platform helps achieve predictable revenue growth with the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every member of the B2B revenue team. 6sense uncovers anonymous buying behavior, prioritizes fragmented data to focus on accounts in-market, and engage resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. Led by Jason Zintak, 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything they need to do to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, compete and win more often.

About Drift

Drift is the Conversational Marketing platform that combines chat, email, video, and automation to remove the friction from business buying. With Drift, you can start conversations with future customers now, on their terms — not days later. There are over 50,000 businesses that use Drift today to generate more revenue, shrink sales cycles, and make buying easy. Our mission is to use conversations to make business buying frictionless, more enjoyable, and more human. Learn more at www.drift.com.

About People.ai

People.ai accelerates enterprise growth through the power of AI. With the industry’s first Revenue Intelligence System, People.ai frees all customer-facing teams, including sales, marketing, and customer success, from manual data entry by automatically capturing all contact and customer activity data, dynamically updating CRM and other systems of record, and providing actionable intelligence across management tools to realize the full selling capacity of the enterprise. Some of the world’s best brands are leveraging People.ai to transform their business, including Lyft, New Relic, Okta, Tanium, and Zoom.

Founded in 2016 and based in San Francisco, People.ai is backed by ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Y Combinator. In 2018, Gartner recognized People.ai as a Cool Vendor as a part of the Hype Cycle for CRM Sales Technology 2019. People.ai has been ranked on industry lists, including the Y Combinator Top Companies List and the Forbes AI 50 list.

Contacts

Jake Doll



BLASTmedia for 6sense



6sense@blastmedia.com

317-806-1900 ext. 122