project44 Unveils Ocean to Rail Visibility to Increase Real-Time Intermodal Tracking

The logistics technology leader revealed new intermodal visibility component, providing customers the ability to track containers real time from port of origin to destination as they transfer between modes.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–project44, the global leader in advanced visibility for shippers and logistics service providers, today announced the release of ocean to rail intermodal visibility. Providing customers with the much needed ability to receive real-time geo-location based tracking on intermodal shipments is an important step forward. Customers can now maintain visibility from origin to destination, between multiple handoffs, and across multiple modes of transport on ocean to rail shipments.

“Collecting data from trucks is connected by ELDs, telematics, and other IoT devices,” explains Raji Bedi, SVP, Product Management at project44. “Unfortunately, these devices are not present on a majority of containers. project44’s solution is able to produce an IoT-like experience without a physical device within the container and deliver on our promise of end-to-end visibility tracking.”

project44’s intermodal visibility surfaces real-time data from the entire ocean shipping ecosystem—terminals, rail lines, ocean lines and drayage providers—and provides customers one stream of information. This product enables shippers to maintain consistent visibility as containers are moved through a port and on to rail. When multiple containers under the same bill of lading are split up and shifted to rail on different schedules, it often creates challenges for shippers resulting in extra operational efforts, phone calls, and emails in order to understand what is moving and when. This product cuts through all that wasted effort, enabling customers to have up to the minute views of these handoffs taking place in a single source of the truth along with the rest of their supply chain data.

“We believe that project44’s ocean visibility product will deliver accurate ETAs as to when our shipments will arrive at U.S. ports,” said Paul T. Masuda, Chief Strategy & Innovation Office at Yamato Transport USA. “Plus, we will have detailed, real-time data on the location and status of shipping containers as they are discharged, so we know if there is a customs hold that needs attention, when a truck needs to be dispatched and exactly when shipping containers need to be returned to port. Better ETAs and improved container-level visibility at the port will save us and our carriers a lot of time and money and allow us to provide better service to our customers.”

Learn more or schedule a demo today.

About project44

project44 is the world’s leading advanced visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations are able to increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like experience to their customers. Connected to thousands of carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

Contacts

Mariya Barnes



mbarnes@project44.com