Pro Golfer Kamaiu Johnson Joins Cambridge Mobile Telematics as Brand Ambassador

Johnson to make his PGA TOUR® debut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, January 28-31, 2021





CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cambridge Mobile Telematics, the global leader in smartphone telematics, is partnering with pro golfer Kamaiu Johnson to serve as a brand ambassador as he chases his dream of joining the PGA TOUR®.

Johnson will join the sport’s biggest names like Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, and Brooks Koepka when he plays at his first PGA TOUR® event, the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, starting on January 28, 2021. In 2020, he won APGA Tour Lexis Cup Championship, and finished second in the 2020 APGA Tour Lexus Cup Point Standings.

“Kamaiu is exactly who we want as a brand ambassador for CMT,” William V. Powers, Co-founder and CEO of CMT. “He has a single-minded pursuit of greatness, he has persevered through a great deal of adversity, and he brings an infectious enthusiasm and joy to all he does. He fits in perfectly with the CMT team.”

Johnson’s story is one of humble beginnings, dedication and drive. A native of northern Florida, he dropped out of school in 8th grade – he’s since earned his GED – and his mother worked three jobs to keep the lights on for his family while he and his siblings were raised by his grandmother.

“I’m elated to represent Cambridge Mobile Telematics as a brand ambassador,” Johnson said. “William Powers has built his reputation and success on hard work and determination from humble beginnings. There are costs associated with chasing my dreams, so to have a company like Cambridge Mobile Telematics support me makes a massive difference. At the core of their business, CMT gathers data to empower partners to make smarter choices and get results, as golf has become a data-oriented game, I can take similar practices to analyze the data behind my game and become a better golfer.”

He first picked up a club in 2007, when Jan Auger, the general manager of Hilaman Golf Course in Tallahassee, saw him swing a stick and offered him a chance to hit a bucket of balls with a real 9-iron. That was the first step in a journey that’s seen him go from playing with mismatched sets, to winning the Tallahassee open three times, to winning the APGA Tour Lexis Cup Championship in September 2020, to the opportunity to tee off at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

At that event, Johnson will sport CMT’s logo on his shirt alongside his other major sponsor, Farmers Insurance, as well as on his golf bag. Johnson is playing at the Farmers Insurance Open after the tournament awarded him with a sponsor’s exemption in December.

Cambridge Mobile Telematics is the largest smartphone telematics provider in the world, working with insurers, auto manufacturers and mobile network operators around the globe to make drivers smarter and roads safer. The company was started in 2009 out of the Car-Tel research project at MIT, when Powers met his other co-founders, MIT professors Hari Balakrishnan and Sam Madden. In 2018, CMT received a $500 million investment from the SoftBank Vision Fund for a minority share of the company.

About CMT

CMT is the world’s largest smartphone telematics provider, powering 65 programs around the globe with leading insurers, automotive manufacturers and mobile network operators. Using mobile sensing and IoT, machine learning, and behavioral science, CMT’s telematics platform measures driving behavior to empower driver improvement and reduce risk, provides instant crash alerts and roadside assistance to drivers in need, and creates a smooth connected claims process to reduce costs and improve efficiency. CMT has more drivers on the roads, analyzes more data, enables smarter choices and gets better results. To learn more, visit www.cmtelematics.com.

