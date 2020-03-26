Physiology SimViz.ai Pioneer Zenerchi Announces Coronavirus Initiative, New Funding, Appoints Real Estate Magnate Brandon Fugal to Board

-Utah Biotech Company Gains Momentum with Funding,

First Commercial Implementation and Expansion of the Company’s Board –

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DBodyVisualization–Life extension and biomedical simulation and visualization AI company Zenerchi™ LLC (www.SimViz.ai) today announced it has leveraged its platform to create educational and time-sensitive content about the coronavirus pandemic. The Coronavirus COVID-19 YouTube version of the content is available for distribution.

The company utilized key components of its platform to create a new level of advanced coronavirus visualizations including the human cell, flu, and COVID-19 along with its nucleus, proteins, and associated chains and amino acid sequences.

Since mid 2019, the company has been expanding the Zenerchi technology platform to empower new wellness and medical uses across industries including entertainment, education and exhibition, and is leveraging and advancing GUI/UX, AI, VR, AR and real time 3D technology for entirely new paradigms of use.

The company also disclosed it has expanded its initial round of $1.2 million in seed funding from private accredited investors to $1.775 million. The company is preparing for a $5 million funding round later this year with institutional investors and has secured its first paying customer.

Additionally, Zenerchi today announced a third outside member of the company board, joining CEO and Chief Science Officer Bryan Brandenburg, award-winning bio-tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist and Zenerchi investor Dr. Dinesh Patel, and Symantec/Manhattan Street Capital executive Rod Turner.

Brandon Fugal

Zenerchi has appointed serial entrepreneur, business infrastructure expert and global business authority Brandon Fugal, Utah Chairman of real estate giant Colliers International, to the company’s board. As a growth and infrastructure specialist, Brandon Fugal looks forward to assisting in raising capital and advising for the rapid expansion of Zenerchi’s company and technology worldwide.

“With its immersive simulation platform, Zenerchi is poised to transform the world of biomedical and health applications, as is evident in the company’s first commercial implementation to address education around the coronavirus pandemic,” Fugal said. “I am proud to be involved with this company as it emerges as the industry’s leader in immersive biomedical simulations and visualizations.”

Coronavirus Public Service Media

To support the millions of people now affected in the Coronavirus pandemic, Zenerchi has used its biomedical simulation/visualization and AI solution to provide a new level of visual and educational information. It covers both the history and current global status of the COVID-19 crisis and highlights comparisons of past epidemics. As a system designed to provide real-time 3D tools for visualization down to the level of atoms for use in the biomedical, health, longevity and research industries, this was also an opportunity to test the platform’s ability to support the creation of unique, non-stock 3D images and animations in a fraction of the time required through traditional systems.

“When the coronavirus pandemic escalated, we were asked if we could produce content for a COVID-19 specific video,” Brandenburg said. “Utilizing the Zenerchi platform, we were able to produce both the content and video in a matter of days that includes detailed micro- and molecular biology and uses our custom COVID protein viewer that we have now made available to the public for educational and informational use. This project is an excellent opportunity to support the coronavirus health education effort while also testing the capabilities of our evolving physiology SimViz.ai technology.”

The company invites all who would like to use this content to post and share the video, or use video clips and images freely, asking only that publishers leave the Zenerchi logo in place and clearly cite the Zenerchi LLC SimViz.ai platform as the source.

About Zenerchi

Zenerchi, LLC, (www.SimViz.ai) is a private company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam with a mission to create the #1 4D human body simulator, 3D/VR/AR visualization and AI cloud platform in the world to empower a new era of uses. The education, diagnostic and business applications for the Zenerchi SimViz AI Platform™ will serve wellness, healthcare and biomedical education, as well as creating visualization capabilities far beyond our current technology realm.

Headed by Chief Science Officer, Co-Founder and CEO Bryan Brandenburg, the company is comprised of a core team of scientific visualization experts, serial entrepreneurs, software and game developers, medical doctors, neuroscientists and cloud and AI technologists who have individually and collectively achieved significant technological, product innovation, and industry milestones in the past.

The Zenerchi™ SimViz.ai Platform is the exclusive copyrighted property of Zenerchi, LLC

