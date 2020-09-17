PCTEL to Present Virtually and Host 1×1 Investor Meetings at Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference September 24

8 hours ago

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced that David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO, and Kevin McGowan, PCTEL’s CFO, will participate in the upcoming Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference on September 24th, 2020. PCTEL’s presentation will begin at 1:45 pm ET on the 24th. A webcast of the presentation will be available and can be accessed through the following link https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_v27bqwEnQ_-pZNrYyMNQZA or can be accessed through the company’s website at https://investor.pctel.com/news-events/webcasts-presentations.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2020 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

PCTEL Company Contact
Suzanne Cafferty

Vice President, Global Marketing

PCTEL, Inc.

(630) 339-2107

public.relations@pctel.com

PCTEL Investor Relations Contact
Phillip Kupper

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(817) 778-8339

Pkupper@threepa.com

