PCTEL Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020. An earnings conference call will follow the release at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO, and Kevin McGowan, Vice President and CFO, will be on the call.

The call can be accessed by dialing (844) 407-9500 (United States/Canada) or (862) 298-0850 (International). The call will also be webcast at http://investor.pctel.com/news-events/webcasts-presentations. A replay will be available for two weeks after the call on the website listed above, or by calling (877) 481-4010 (United States/Canada), or (919) 882-2331 (International), PIN number: 34239.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

