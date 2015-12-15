Parade Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Financial Highlights:

  • Q420 consolidated revenue US$148.29 million, compared with US$96.18 million in the year-ago quarter
  • Q420 consolidated net income US$33.29 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.42 (NT$12.12) and US$0.41 (NT$11.88), respectively

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended December 31, 2020, and provided guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Consolidated revenue was US$148.29 million and consolidated net income was US$33.29 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.42 (NT$12.12) and US$0.41 (NT$11.88), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$96.18 million and consolidated net income of US$20.72 million, or US$0.27 (NT$8.18) and US$0.26 (NT$7.98) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the fourth quarter of 2020 consolidated revenue decreased 1.24% sequentially and was up 54.18% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$64.56 million, representing a decrease of 2.29% from the previous quarter and an increase of 52.76% compared to the same quarter of last year.

The Company also reported financial results for fiscal year 2020. Consolidated revenue was US$518.34 million, representing an increase of 35.67% from US$382.05 million in the prior year. Gross profit was US$228.34 million and operating income was US$125.03 million. Net income for fiscal year 2020 was US$118.95 million, or US$1.52 (NT$44.86) per basic share and US$1.48 (NT$43.73) per fully diluted share. These results compared with net income of US$78.74 million, or US$1.02 (NT$31.54) per basic share and US$0.99 (NT$30.69) per fully diluted share in the prior year.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2021:

  • Revenue: US$139 ~153 Million
  • Gross Margin: 41.5% ~44.5%
  • Operating Expense: US$28 ~29 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the fourth quarter of 2020 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 have not been audited or reviewed by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.
 

The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.

   
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME		   USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands
 

Sequential Quarter

Three Months ended Twelve Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Twelve Months ended
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31,
 

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

   
Revenue  

148,287

 

150,146

 

148,287

 

96,180

518,336

382,050

4,263,263

 

4,421,777

 

4,263,263

 

2,931,558

15,279,588

11,810,592

Cost of goods sold  

83,727

 

84,072

 

83,727

 

53,919

289,999

218,882

2,407,154

 

2,475,915

 

2,407,154

 

1,643,425

8,547,608

6,766,981

Gross profit  

64,560

 

66,074

 

64,560

 

42,261

228,337

163,168

1,856,109

 

1,945,862

 

1,856,109

 

1,288,133

6,731,980

5,043,611

Research & development expenses  

17,094

 

16,443

 

17,094

 

13,962

62,633

53,625

491,457

 

484,243

 

491,457

 

425,578

1,848,443

1,657,519

Sales & marketing expenses  

6,671

 

6,413

 

6,671

 

4,821

23,187

18,597

191,796

 

188,851

 

191,796

 

146,912

683,701

574,796

General & administrative expenses  

4,686

 

4,640

 

4,686

 

3,704

17,483

13,360

134,724

 

136,635

 

134,724

 

112,903

515,969

412,845

Expected credit loss  

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

367

Total operating expenses  

28,451

 

27,496

 

28,451

 

22,487

103,303

85,594

817,977

 

809,729

 

817,977

 

685,393

3,048,113

2,645,527

Operating income  

36,109

 

38,578

 

36,109

 

19,774

125,034

77,574

1,038,132

 

1,136,133

 

1,038,132

 

602,740

3,683,867

2,398,084

Non-operating income and expenses  

(388

)

(87

)

(388

)

1,007

485

3,812

(11,147

)

(2,557

)

(11,147

)

30,678

15,160

117,950

Income before income taxes  

35,721

 

38,491

 

35,721

 

20,781

125,519

81,386

1,026,985

 

1,133,576

 

1,026,985

 

633,418

3,699,027

2,516,034

Income tax expense  

2,429

 

1,745

 

2,429

 

66

6,571

2,649

69,815

 

51,404

 

69,815

 

2,001

193,231

82,275

Net income  

33,292

 

36,746

 

33,292

 

20,715

118,948

78,737

957,170

 

1,082,172

 

957,170

 

631,417

3,505,796

2,433,759

EPS – Basic (In Dollar)  

$0.42

 

$0.47

 

$0.42

 

$0.27

$1.52

$1.02

$12.12

 

$13.80

 

$12.12

 

$8.18

$44.86

$31.54

Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands)  

78,955

 

78,437

 

78,955

 

77,194

78,156

77,171

78,955

 

78,437

 

78,955

 

77,194

78,156

77,171

EPS – Diluted (In Dollar)  

$0.41

 

$0.46

 

$0.41

 

$0.26

$1.48

$0.99

$11.88

 

$13.52

 

$11.88

 

$7.98

$43.73

$30.69

Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands)  

80,562

 

80,018

 

80,562

 

79,132

80,161

79,309

80,562

 

80,018

 

80,562

 

79,132

80,161

79,309

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands
As of December 31, 2020 and 2019 Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

Current assets
Cash & cash equivalents

299,146

 

270,380

 

8,519,679

 

8,106,000

 

Accounts receivable, net

55,433

 

39,944

 

1,578,725

 

1,197,533

 

Inventories, net

56,707

 

31,481

 

1,615,012

 

943,784

 

Prepayments

11,197

 

8,344

 

318,886

 

250,140

 

Other current assets

16,998

 

10,048

 

484,108

 

301,249

 

Total current assets

439,481

 

360,197

 

12,516,410

 

10,798,706

 

Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net

12,874

 

9,267

 

366,648

 

277,838

 

Right-of-use assets

8,771

 

6,055

 

249,796

 

181,543

 

Intangible assets

112,754

 

79,207

 

3,211,223

 

2,374,609

 

Deferred income tax assets

6,694

 

3,801

 

190,661

 

113,956

 

Other non-current assets

1,188

 

866

 

33,839

 

25,956

 

Total non-current assets

142,281

 

99,196

 

4,052,167

 

2,973,902

 

Total Assets

581,762

 

459,393

 

16,568,577

 

13,772,608

 

 
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable

43,570

 

26,224

 

1,240,882

 

786,191

 

Other payables

58,599

 

24,640

 

1,706,070

 

738,687

 

Current income tax liabilities

18,538

 

20,556

 

527,976

 

616,281

 

Lease liabilities – current

2,662

 

2,199

 

75,801

 

65,937

 

Other current liabilities

5,624

 

6,341

 

160,159

 

190,109

 

Total current liabilities

128,993

 

79,960

 

3,710,888

 

2,397,205

 

Non current Liabilities
Lease liabilities – non-current

6,109

 

3,856

 

173,995

 

115,606

 

Total non-current liabilities

6,109

 

3,856

 

173,995

 

115,606

 

Equity
Ordinary shares

26,604

 

26,313

 

807,803

 

799,205

 

Capital reserves

137,586

 

103,824

 

4,152,210

 

3,159,096

 

Retained earnings

324,547

 

271,675

 

9,890,935

 

8,333,982

 

Other equity

(36,108

)

(22,939

)

(1,999,547

)

(930,761

)

Treasury shares

(5,969

)

(3,296

)

(167,707

)

(101,725

)

Total equity

446,660

 

375,577

 

12,683,694

 

11,259,797

 

Total liabilities and equity

581,762

 

459,393

 

16,568,577

 

13,772,608

 

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands
For twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

Cash flows from operating activities
Income before income tax for the year

125,519

 

81,386

 

3,699,027

 

2,516,034

 

Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets)

16,244

 

15,779

 

480,020

 

487,704

 

Loss on disposal of equipment

 

4

 

 

128

 

Share-based compensation cost

18,783

 

9,769

 

566,708

 

301,582

 

Interest income

(963

)

(3,419

)

(28,885

)

(105,793

)

Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows

34,064

 

22,133

 

1,017,843

 

683,621

 

Accounts receivable

(15,488

)

6,000

 

(441,109

)

179,875

 

Inventories

(25,226

)

4,320

 

(718,449

)

129,513

 

Prepayments

(2,853

)

(1,608

)

(81,261

)

(48,205

)

Other current assets

(6,271

)

801

 

(178,585

)

24,018

 

Net changes in assets relating to operating activities

(49,838

)

9,513

 

(1,419,404

)

285,201

 

Accounts payable

17,347

 

(5,403

)

494,026

 

(161,971

)

Other payables

9,505

 

4,291

 

270,701

 

128,642

 

Other current liabilities

(718

)

(973

)

(20,439

)

(29,177

)

Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities

26,134

 

(2,085

)

744,288

 

(62,506

)

Cash provided by operations

135,879

 

110,947

 

4,041,754

 

3,422,350

 

Interest received

963

 

3,419

 

28,459

 

105,674

 

Income taxes paid

(11,844

)

(1,160

)

(349,981

)

(35,845

)

Income taxes received

 

 

13

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

124,998

 

113,206

 

3,720,245

 

3,492,179

 

Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of equipment

(7,680

)

(2,490

)

(226,959

)

(76,972

)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(6,102

)

(5,633

)

(180,309

)

(174,119

)

Increase in refundable deposits

(322

)

(57

)

(9,182

)

(1,702

)

Acquisition of business combinations

(37,169

)

 

(1,112,458

)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(51,273

)

(8,180

)

(1,528,908

)

(252,793

)

Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options

529

 

501

 

15,632

 

15,479

 

Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities

(2,560

)

(2,196

)

(75,647

)

(67,877

)

Purchase of treasury shares

(5,969

)

 

(167,707

)

 

Treasury shares reissued to employees

3,296

 

3,296

 

101,725

 

101,725

 

Distribution of cash dividends

(39,369

)

(32,529

)

(1,216,887

)

(980,751

)

Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation

56

 

54

 

1,685

 

1,604

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(44,017

)

(30,874

)

(1,341,199

)

(929,820

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(942

)

527

 

(436,459

)

(215,494

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

28,766

 

74,679

 

413,679

 

2,094,072

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

270,380

 

195,701

 

8,106,000

 

6,011,928

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

299,146

 

270,380

 

8,519,679

 

8,106,000

 

 

Contacts

Parade Technologies

Yo-Ming Chang, +886-2-2627-9109

ir@paradetech.com

