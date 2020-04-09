Pandora Chooses Medallia to Understand and Optimize Digital Experience

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management today announced Pandora, the world’s leading jewelry brand known for its customizable charm bracelets, rings, and necklaces, has selected Medallia Experience Cloud to provide a unified view of the customer experience across critical digital touchpoints.

Medallia’s platform will help Pandora capture feedback from emerging web and mobile channels, engage customers with compelling digital experiences, and keep pace with customers’ constantly changing behaviors. These new capabilities give Pandora a significant edge, enabling the company to model and instrument every touchpoint, systematically measure and evaluate the experience, and consistently delight customers in order to improve loyalty and drive business growth.

Pandora is establishing a dedicated group at its Copenhagen headquarters to boost the company’s digital presence, omnichannel expertise and use of data. Bringing together software engineers, designers and analysts, the group will be tasked with the rapid evolution of Pandora’s digital customer experience and driving sales through digital channels. The group will also strengthen Pandora’s abilities to capture, analyze and apply customer data to enable better personalization of the customer experience.

