OPAQ Receives 2020 Secure Teleworking Solution Excellence Award from TMCnet

Leading Provider of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Platform Honored for Keeping Remote Users and Enterprise Resources Safe

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITchannel—OPAQ, the SASE network company, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the OPAQ cloud platform a 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award winner. OPAQ was recognized as one of the best and most innovative Teleworking products and services in the security category. The company is profiled on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine’s online news portal.

The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award honors OPAQ for ensuring remote workers benefit from the same level of security as they would in the office. Whether adjusting to new teleworking environments during the COVID-19 pandemic, or existing remote work programs, OPAQ enables businesses to effectively extend security controls and policy enforcement wherever employees need access to corporate and cloud resources.

“Being named an Excellence Award Winner for Teleworking by TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine provides further validation for OPAQ’s innovative SASE-based approach to enterprise security,” said Glenn Hazard, CEO of OPAQ. “By converging hyperscale network connectivity and zero trust security in one integrated delivery platform, OPAQ protects remote workers regardless of where and how they need access to both on-premise and cloud applications and data.”

The OPAQ cloud goes beyond traditional cloud security providers that only offer web application inspection by combining full stack threat detection across the entire network spectrum with zero trust access. OPAQ security is integrated with a hyperscale connected global WAN.

Research firm Gartner calls this approach Secure Access Service Edge or SASE, because it combines software defined security policy enforcement and wide area networking to meet new requirements created by the use of hybrid IT environments that span corporate data centers, cloud resources and mobility. OPAQ enables security to be enforced at the edge of the network instead of backhauling traffic to the corporate datacenter for inspection, which provides a superior end user experience and lowers data transmission costs.

“The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award recognizes OPAQ as one of the best and the most innovative products that this industry has to offer,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Congratulations to the entire team at OPAQ for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of Teleworking.”

OPAQ is the premier networking and security cloud company. The OPAQ cloud is a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform that protects an organization’s entire distributed network – data centers, branch offices, remote users, and IoT devices across all ports and protocols. OPAQ delivers zero trust security-as-a-service using an infrastructure optimized for security and hyperscale performance. With OPAQ, organizations can implement and enforce consistent zero trust security policies, centrally monitor network and security performance, generate reports, and manage security infrastructure – all through a single cloud console. This enables customers to maintain secure access to systems and data no matter how the network evolves. To learn more, visit www.opaq.com.

