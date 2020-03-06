OFC 2020 Exhibitor Profiles

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OFC20–OFC 2020, the Optical Fiber Communications Conference, opens next week in San Diego. OFC technical programming begins on Sunday, March 8 and exhibit halls open March 10 – 12 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Business Wire is the official news wire partner for OFC 2020. Listed below are exhibitor profiles.

Company: ACON OPTICS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Booth: 4144

ACON, Advanced-Connectek Inc., a listed company at Taiwan’s TAISDAQ, was founded in 1986 to develop and manufacture innovative electrical and electronics connector products worldwide.

In 2000, ACON started design and production of all the fiber optic components in house. This includes the connectors, adapters, ferrule and all the plastic parts. We are also able to customize the patchcord with different connectors or adapters based on our customer needs

In 2018, ACON Optics Communications is created to focus on expansion of our communications products with our customers, providing a very competitive price for a high-quality product for their needs.

Company: AEHR TEST SYSTEMS

Booth: 3231

Stock Ticker: AEHR

Stock Exchange: Nasdaq

Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits ,and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. The increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as all common types of memory devices.

The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices, and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com.

Company: Aerotech, Inc.

Booth: 6019

Aerotech is the only integrated, single-source supplier offering positioning stages, motion controls and custom engineering services for fiber-optics, machine-build solutions. Our technical experts are the best in the industry at solving your most challenging applications. We also offer a dedicated, automated active alignment system in our applications development lab to ensure that our solutions meet our customers’ performance expectations.

Company: Albis Optoelectronics

Booth: 4603

Albis Optoelectronics is a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of high-speed photodiodes. For more than 15 years, the company has offered the broadest portfolio of Telcordia qualified InP and GaAs photodiodes for datacom and telecom applications in the industry.

All products are manufactured in-house in Albis’ dedicated clean-room facilities. Product highlights include: PIN photodiodes for 10G, 25G and 40G digital and analog receivers. APDs for 2.5G and 10G OLT/ONUs. 25G APDs for 28 Gbaud PAM-4 and 100GBASE-ER4 applications. Side-illuminated monitor diodes. Photodiodes with integrated lenses and optical filters. Hermetically packaged, short and long wavelength microwave photodetectors up to 30 GHz.

Company: CompoundTek

Booth: 6206

CompoundTek is a Silicon Photonics foundry service provider with design-wins from 19 commercial customers and > 19 research Institutes/Universities. The company’s end-to-end technologies include proprietary fabrication process expertise, Southeast Asia’s first SiPh foundry-agnostic testing centre, product design support, and extended services for end-product manufacturing. Enabling the adoption of revolutionary high bandwidth and throughput applications, its customers span leading brands and FORTUNE 500s in high-growth industries including artificial intelligence, automotive, bio-medical diagnostics, data centre, lidar, smart sensor, telecommunication, quantum optical computing, and organisations focused on smart city and urbanisation solutions.

Company: Consortium for On-Board Optics

Booth: 5818

The Consortium for On-Board Optics is a member-driven, mutual-benefit, non-profit corporation bringing together industry leaders to overcome limitations associated with moving optics inside networking equipment by developing innovative industry specifications. For more information, visit http://onboardoptics.org/.

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/consortium-for-on-board-optics/.

Company: DenseLight Semiconductors Pte Ltd

Booth: 5727

DenseLight provides one-stop design and manufacturing solutions, ranging from Integrated Photonics Platforms, design and simulation, epitaxial growth, wafer fabrication, chip production, in-line optical coating, sub-mounting, photonics measurements to product tests and screening.

Engineering, Testing and Manufacturing are housed in a 15,000 sq. ft. clean room that features fully equipped vertically integrated volume manufacturing from wafer fabrication to test and packaging. DenseLight processes Indium Phosphide (InP) and Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) based optoelectronic devices and photonics integrated circuits there.

Our technology and development business processes enable us to work with companies at various stages of their product lifecycle. We become embedded partners in projects, delivering on-time value solutions that are faster and cost competitive for photonics applications

Company: ECI

Booth: 3044

ECI is a global provider of ELASTIC network solutions to CSPs, critical industries, and data center operators. With the advent of 5G, IoT, and smart everything, traffic demands are increasing dramatically, and network operators must make smart choices as they evolve their infrastructure. ECI’s Elastic Services Platform leverages our programmable packet and optical networking solutions, along with our service-driven software suite and virtualization capabilities, to provide a robust yet flexible solution for any application. ECI solutions are tailored for the needs of today, yet flexible enough to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

Company: ElectroniCast Consultants

Booth: 1901

ElectroniCast, founded in 1981, is an independent consulting firm, which specializes in providing multiple-client and single-client market and technology forecast reports, which address photonic and electronic applications.

ElectroniCast Consultants’ goal is to understand the challenges and opportunities facing clients, and to provide timely, accurate information for strategic planning.

ElectroniCast Consultants serves industrial companies, trade associations, government agencies, communications and manufacturing companies, as well as the higher-level education/research and the investment/financial community.

ElectroniCast Consultants helps our clients catch the window of opportunity. Reduction of the risk of major investment decisions is the main benefit provided.

Company: Electro Rent

Booth: 6141

Electro Rent is a leading global provider of test and technology solutions that enable its customers to accelerate innovation and optimize investments. Electro Rent’s rental, lease, sales and asset management solutions serve industry-leading innovators in communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, education and general electronics, and have done so since 1965.

Company: Ethernet Alliance

Booth: 4637

The Ethernet Alliance is a global consortium that includes system and component vendors, industry experts, and university and government professionals who are committed to the continued success and expansion of Ethernet technology. The Ethernet Alliance takes Ethernet standards to market by supporting activities that span from incubation of new Ethernet technologies to interoperability demonstrations and education. The organization’s plans for 2020 may be found on the Events page of its website.

Company: FiberLocator

Booth: 2012

FiberLocator is the premier telecommunication and colocation research database. We work directly with over 400 telecom carriers to gather their connectivity information, ensuring our data is accurate and current. Our database includes hundreds of fiber maps, thousands of data centers and over a million lit buildings. Whether you’re looking for an online platform available 24/7, a onetime snapshot of a specific location, or an API that integrates into your own GIS system, we have a FiberLocator solution to meet your business needs! Save time finding information and turn to FiberLocator as your go-to research partner.

Company: Finetech

Booth: 3232

Finetech manufactures sub-micron accuracy die bonders for advanced packaging of optical components, VCSELs, laser bars & diodes, sensors, detectors, laser chips, silicon photonics, AOC.

At OFC, Finetech will demonstrate the new Lambda 2 bonder for precision die attach and advanced chip packaging for opto-electronic assemblies. The better than 0.5 micron accuracy system can be configured for a wide range of applications for process development or prototyping. Numerous process module options with in-field-retrofit guarantee maximum technology flexibility. The Lambda 2 shares a common module range and operating software with Finetech’s automatic bonding systems to ensure seamless process migration to series production.

Company: Hisense Broadband, Inc.

Booth: 2601

Hisense Broadband, Inc. is a leading supplier of optical transceivers, subassemblies and multimedia products. The company provides connectivity solutions for the Fiber to the home (FTTH), data communications, cable television and consumer data markets worldwide. Hisense Broadband, Inc. offers a wide range of high-speed products that include 10G PON, NG-PON2, XG-PON/XGS-PON, 25G PON, 400G QSFP-DD, 400G OSFP, 2x100G QSFP-DD, 100G SFP-DD, 100G QSFP28 and multiple high performance, low power dissipation devices. Our advanced product portfolio enhances data transmission at highest data rates and lowest costs.

Company: INGENERIC GmbH

Booth: 4624

INGENERIC GmbH develops and manufactures optical components, micro optics and lens arrays since 2001. Located in Baesweiler, Germany within the high-technology region Aachen, the production recently expanded due to the merge with Aixtooling GmbH and the joint move into a modern new building complex.

As trusted manufacturer of complex and precise components, INGENERIC develops 1D and 2D arrays for optical transceivers and switches. Worldwide customers benefit from the high performance and reproducibility especially in value production. With increased capacities and expert knowledge, INGENERIC continues its growth and is prepared for future demands.

Company: Lightel Technologies, Inc.

Booth: 5837

For over 20 years, Lightel has designed, manufactured, and supplied a broad range of products and services to the fiber optic industry worldwide. Lightel’s product lines include passive optical components, connector endface video inspection scopes, and workstations and equipment to fabricate optical components.

Company: LUMIBIRD

Booth: 2025

Stock Ticker: LBIRD

Stock Exchange: BOURSE – Euronext Paris

With 50 years of experience and expertise, LUMIBIRD (formerly Quantel-Keopsys group) designs and manufactures high performance lasers. Key technologies include fiber lasers, solid-state lasers, and laser diodes for various applications, including telecom. At OFC2020 in San Diego, we display our latest fiber lasers and amplifiers, available in benchtop and in compact modules. LUMIBIRD is on the Euronext Stock Exchange and employs 550 people. With development and manufacturing facilities in France and the USA, and a strong world-wide sales and service network, the group serves a global customer base.

Company: LUNA INNOVATIONS/GENERAL PHOTONICS

Booth: 3547

Stock Ticker: LUNA

Stock Exchange: Nasdaq

Luna Innovations develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna’s products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets it serves. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions.

Luna Innovations is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based test and measurement products.

General Photonics, a Luna Innovations company, develops and builds innovative optical instruments and modules to fuel the growth of optical networks and sensor systems.

Company: MicroCircuit Laboratories LLC

Booth: 6146

MicroCircuit Laboratories is the industry expert in low temperature hermetic encapsulation processing. We provide our customers with rapid, highly efficient development services which results in 0 gross leakers with fine leak rates decades lower than space level requirements. Our class 10 cleanroom with precision inert gloveboxes, seam sealers, projection welders, metrology including SEM, X-RAY, Optical; automatic gross and fine leak testing enables the highest quality development with rapid turn times.

Company: Microlap Technologies, Inc.

Booth: 4429

Microlap is a custom manufacturer specializing in small, high-precision components made from extremely hard materials such as synthetic ruby/sapphire, zirconia and alumina ceramics, silicon nitride, tungsten carbide, stainless steel and a few other hard materials. Our forte is in our ability to produce very small parts with extremely tight tolerances from these various hard materials. We have more than 60 years of experience in producing high-quality, precision products. Microlap specializes in the following services cutting, grinding, drilling, lapping & polishing. Our product portfolio includes ferrules, sleeves, orifice & nozzle inserts, jewel bearings, windows & lenses, pins & rods, balls & blades.

Company: OFP

Booth: 3930

OFP is the world’s largest manufacturer of hermetic solutions for telecom/datacom, submarine, O&G and military markets. OFP also leads with technologies for fiber coupling to and from the chips for lasers, detectors, and transceivers. OFP also provides a full set of packaging components.

Company: Optelligent, LLC

Booth: 6109

Optelligent’s mission is to provide design and assembly engineering services with quick turn-around times. Optelligent specializes in low volume assembles and is able to accommodate companies that either require or desire that the work be performed in the USA. Optelligent’s capabilities include precision optical die to die placements to within 1um, precision wire bond length to control port impedances, and active optical component alignments for optimum coupling. Photonic packaging experience includes butterfly packages, TO cans, chip-on-pcb assemblies, and silicon photonics.

Company: Optoway Technology

Booth: 3123

Optoway, a leading vertically integrated global supplier of optical transceivers. TAA Compliant.

*100GBASE CWDM4 & SR4 & LR4

*SFP56

*40GBASE SR4 & LR4

*32GFC SFP28 CWDM & DWDM

*25G I-Temp SFP28 SR & LR& ER

*12G-SDI CWDM SFP+ & 12G SDI Coaxial Transceiver

*Active Components

Company: Palomar Technologies, Inc.

Booth: 2420

Palomar Technologies makes the connected world possible by delivering a Total Process Solution™ for advanced photonic and microelectronic devices utilized in today’s smart, connected devices. With a focus on flexibility, speed and accuracy, Palomar’s Total Process Solution includes Palomar die bonders, Palomar wire and wedge bonders, SST vacuum reflow systems, along with Innovation Centers for contract manufacturing and assembly, and Customer Support services, that together deliver improved product quality, reduced assembly times, and rapid ROI.

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Palomar offers global sales, service and application support from its offices in the USA, Germany, Singapore, and China. Visit: http://www.palomartechnologies.com.

Company: Precise-ITC

Booth: 1913

Precise-ITC is a full-service IP provider for high-speed Ethernet and Optical Transport Intellectual Property Products for ASIC and FPGA. Our 400G multi-rate multi-channel SoC IP core offers one of the industrial’s highest density multi-channel and multi-rate Ethernet, FlexE, FlexOand MAC IP solution. The low-latency multi-channel FEC solution is perfect for Ethernet, FC, OTN application. Our Nx100G OTN framers and SD-FEC/HD-FEC solutions provide the basis for 400ZR and coherent long haul OTN applications. Recently, Precise-ITC has added 800G multi-rate multi-channel SoC IP core and FlexE 2.1/2.0/1.1/1.0 IP core to their product portfolio.

Company: SCHOTT Electronic Packaging

Booth: 2939

SCHOTT Electronic Packaging operates around the globe as a producer of hermetic glass-sealed housing components that protect sensitive electronics. SCHOTT’s portfolio of hermetic TO can housings have a wide range of uses in datacom and telecom applications, including ultra-high-speed 50G technology to satisfy ever-increasing demand for the most capable networks.

Company: SOMACIS

Booth: 5917

SOMACIS is a leader PCB manufacturer, producing high-tech PCBs and delivering innovative solutions in all the 5 continents. With production plants in Italy, UK, USA and China, SOMACIS is a worldwide partner for rigid, rigid-flex and flex PCBs, supplying high performance boards (HDI, SBU, any-layer, RF, special materials, …) for time critical NPIs, as well as for mass production requirements. Qualifications include ISO9001, ISO14001, prEN9100, ISO13485, IATF16969, ITAR, Nadcap, UL homologation.

Company: Sumix

Booth: 4344

Sumix Corporation (www.sumix.com), a software and manufacturing company, is producer of high-resolution 3D Interferometers and portable 2D inspection probes for testing and verifying fiber optic connectors. Privately-owned, and based in Oceanside, California, Sumix has been designing and manufacturing optical and imaging products since 1999.

Company: Timbercon – A Radiall Company

Booth: 2710

Timbercon designs and assembles fiber optic and hybrid solutions for the military, aerospace, data communications, medical and industrial markets. As a Radiall company, we are excited to expand our product offering to include leading-edge interconnect solutions. Radiall designs, develops and manufactures an extensive range of RF coaxial connectors and cable assemblies, coaxial switches, fiber optic and microwave components, multipin connectors and more. Customers partner with Timbercon for our engineering excellence, high-reliability custom design solutions and award-winning customer service.

Company: TTM Technologies

Booth: 6114

Stock Ticker: TTMI

Stock Exchange: Nasdaq

Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions, as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market.

Our Combined Value:

Talented Employees

– Around 25,000 employees and 29 factories worldwide

– 350 + salespeople located in major markets around the world

– 2000 + engineers and technology professionals

Broad Product Offering

– Advanced HDI

– Flex, Rigid-Flex & Flex Assemblies

– High Layer Count & Large Format

– Specialty RF & Microwave PCB Products

– IC Substrates

– Custom Backplane Assemblies & Electro-Mechanical Solutions

One-Stop Solution

– Engineering concept and design

– Design for manufacture, assembly & cost

– Prototype & Pilot

– Ramp to Volume

– Volume Production

Company: ULTRA TEC Mfg., Inc.

Booth: 2124

Ultra TEC Mfg., Inc. manufactures fiber tip shaping tools for cones, bevels, chisels and other shapes. The new UltraPol FiberLab Microscope system is designed for high magnification inspection of fiber tips without dismounting the fiber from the polisher workholder. The software driven system includes a high mag camera operated through a Windows 10 PC Tablet with USB interface. The system permits quick on-screen review of a fiber tip quality after polishing and shaping. The custom software program includes image capture, brightness, contrast, cropping, and image storage and the PC. Ultra Tec Mfg., Inc. Booth #2124

Company: YumaWorks, Inc.

Booth: 5722

YumaWorks is a fast-growing SDN startup developing network management and control plane automation tools, used by the world’s leading networking companies. Founded in 2012, YumaWorks boasts more than 50 years of collective experience in the network management arena with large networking equipment vendors and service providers. Andy Bierman, the founder of YumaWorks, has been an integral part of the IETF’s development of NETCONF & YANG, and has co-authored many of the RFCs, as well as in other network management areas. YumaWorks continues to drive innovation in the NETCONF & YANG standards. Our goal is to make network automation a reality.

Company: WaveSplitter Technologies, Inc.

Booth: 4048

WaveSplitter provides lower cost and high-quality products through the integrated capabilities from 10G/25G laser/PD chips to 400G transceivers/ cables. Our 25G SFP28, as well 100G QSFP28 optical TRx modules, are to support our customers for 5G CPRI & Datacenter uses.

Our R&D and manufacture in Taiwan provide the TAA compliance to meet our US and Japan customer’s requirement.

Company: Wistron Corporation

Booth: 3123