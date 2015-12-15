NUBURU Establishes Advisory Board of Seasoned Technology Experts

Global experts across energy storage, defense, and consumer electronics will provide strategic insight across key markets to further enhance NUBURU’s reach

The advisory board will lend strategic insight that will enable NUBURU to better understand and support its customers and strengthen its market position. The founding members include:

Admiral David Buss: Vice Admiral (ret.) David Buss held numerous leadership positions throughout his 37-year career in the U.S. Navy. Most recently he served as the Commander, Naval Air Forces, the Navy’s “Air Boss,” where he had global responsibilities for the operational readiness of the Navy’s aviation force. He is currently CEO of OpenDrives, Inc., a Los Angeles-based data storage technology company. He previously served as President of Cubic Global Defense, Inc., a unit of Cubic Corporation, where he led all aspects of Cubic’s global military training business. Admiral Buss earned his bachelor’s degree in Physics from the U.S. Naval Academy and is a graduate of the Navy’s Nuclear Power Training program.

Mr. Takashi Mitachi: Mr. Takashi Mitachi is currently a Senior Advisor and was a Co-Chairman of the BCG Japan office from 2005 to 2015 and was a member of BCG’s Worldwide Executive Committee from 2006 to 2013. He was the Vice Chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives and has been a Chief Executive Director for the Ronald McDonald House Charities Japan. He currently serves as an outside director to several Japanese companies including DMG Mori, Co. Ltd., Tokio Marine Holdings, Rakuten, Inc., and Unicharm Corporation. He is also a professor at the Graduate School of Management, Kyoto University. Mitachi holds a Master of Business Administration with high distinction (Baker Scholar) from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts in American literature from the University of Kyoto.

“We are thrilled to welcome this group of esteemed thought leaders to the NUBURU team,” said Dr. Guy Gilliland, CEO of NUBURU. “The understanding of market trends and customer perspectives will be key in enhancing our market approach and strategic direction moving forward.”

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU develops and manufactures high-power, high-brightness industrial blue lasers that have transformed metal machining, ushering in an era of high-speed, quality processing across a wide range of rapidly growing industrial sectors. Leveraging the fundamental physics of blue light and proprietary design features, NUBURU lasers bring new efficiencies to existing applications and open up entirely new applications.

