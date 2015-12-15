Newegg Staffing Expands Southern California Footprint, Establishes Presence in Texas

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommerce—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today announced that Newegg Staffing – the company’s in-house staffing agency – is continuing its planned expansion with new locations in California and Texas. Currently headquartered in City of Industry, CA, Newegg Staffing recently opened additional locations in Eastvale, CA, and Stafford, TX.

Newegg Staffing officially launched in April of 2020, first with its headquarters in City of Industry, CA, followed shortly thereafter with additional locations in Indianapolis, IN, and Edison, NJ. Now with five locations strategically located throughout the country, Newegg Staffing is poised to help e-commerce companies scale-up their workforces in well-established business hubs.

“Fine-tuning our own staffing processes internally over the past two decades uniquely qualifies Newegg to help our clients navigate the challenges associated with employee recruitment, and we’re eager to help them benefit from our expertise,” commented Newegg’s Director of Staffing Marina Berber.

Newegg Staffing is a full-service agency offering a full range of staffing solutions to the logistics, manufacturing, clerical and supply chain management industries. The organization operates as a technology-driven staffing agency, focusing on administrative, production and general staffing roles. Newegg Staffing serves companies of all sizes in different industries, with opportunities ranging from direct hires and temporary roles to executive positions and seasonal help.

Newegg Staffing has an extensive network of highly qualified employees ready for placement. For more information, visit https://staffing.newegg.com/.

