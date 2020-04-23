New PostgreSQL Acceleration Software from Swarm64 Boosts Open Source Database Performance

Swarm64 DA 4.0 accelerates PostgreSQL performance 20x or more to help expand use of open source in data warehousing, data science, and other analytics projects

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swarm64 (swarm64.com), the leader in database acceleration solutions for the PostgreSQL open source database, today announced the availability of Swarm64 DA 4.0, database acceleration software that extends PostgreSQL with the ability to analyze data orders of magnitude faster than usual, even as data streams into the database. This enables more people to choose free open source PostgreSQL over costly proprietary databases for new analytic and data warehouse modernization projects.

“PostgreSQL is immensely popular and battle-hardened as a primary database, yet, for performance reasons it’s historically less popular in data warehousing and analytics. We’re on a mission to change that,” said Thomas Richter, CEO and co-founder of Swarm64. “Now, when extended with the Swarm64 DA accelerator, PostgreSQL runs orders of magnitude faster because we’ve tripled the acceleration effects in release 4.0. This enables people to cut database costs by 75% or more by using free, open source PostgreSQL in a greater number of projects and meet performance requirements that until now, only costly, proprietary data warehouse and analytic databases could satisfy.”

New PostgreSQL acceleration features in Swarm64 DA 4.0



Swarm64 is the easiest way to accelerate and scale PostgreSQL performance. It installs as an extension to free, open source PostgreSQL and does not require changes to a user’s SQL or application code. New features of Swarm64 DA include:

Greater Parallel processing The Swarm64 DA extension rewrites query patterns that execute in parallel at every phase of the query. It parallelizes scanning, filtering, joining, and merging, and spins up to 64 parallel threads.

Accelerated SQL Joins JOIN conditions are widely used in SQL queries, but they are notoriously slow to process. With join acceleration in release 4.0, PostgreSQL can answer a wider variety of queries, which had heretofore been prohibitively slow for most users.

I/O reduction Swarm64 DA compresses data 5x to 25x depending on the data type. Besides reducing storage costs, reading compressed data, along with columnar indexing, reduces I/O by ~20x relative to standard Postgres.

Text Search Acceleration Swarm64 DA 4.0 has been enhanced to speed up PostgreSQL text search query extensions, enabling people to use it for larger-scale log analytics and other search applications without switching to specialized search databases.

FPGA support option If an FPGA coprocessor is present on the server, Swarm64 initiates an additional 100+ SQL reader & writer processes working in parallel on the FPGA. FPGAs are a cost-efficient way to further increase the acceleration effects of Swarm64 DA to handle bigger databases, real-time analytics, or greater concurrency.



New Analytic Project Opportunities for Accelerated PostgreSQL



Within organizations using or considering Postgres, primary use cases for Swarm64 DA-accelerated PostgreSQL include:

Data warehouse modernization – Data warehouse architects seeking to save millions in annual IT costs by moving data warehousing to free open source PostgreSQL from expensive legacy platforms.

– Data warehouse architects seeking to save millions in annual IT costs by moving data warehousing to free open source PostgreSQL from expensive legacy platforms. Scaling analytic software as a service (SaaS) – Developers of fast-growing SaaS businesses that include PostgreSQL-based analytics and reporting who are looking to scale concurrent users and cut cloud database costs.

– Developers of fast-growing SaaS businesses that include PostgreSQL-based analytics and reporting who are looking to scale concurrent users and cut cloud database costs. Machine learning & IoT – Data engineers looking to scale machine learning and IoT systems, analyze time series data in real-time or at scale.

Berlin-based Turbit Systems develops machine learning-based condition monitoring and control software for wind turbines. Turbit has been working with Swarm64 DA 4.0 to meet the data management challenges of real-time condition monitoring on a sub-second level.

“To achieve maximum energy output, wind farms need to adapt to conditions that literally change with the wind,” said Michael Tegtmeier, CEO & Founder, Turbit Systems. “Our machine learning algorithms analyze up to 30,000 data points a minute–per turbine–on wind conditions and turbine performance. Reacting to that data requires sub-second query performance so we can keep each turbine at optimal efficiency, thus increasing customers’ energy output 3% to 10%. Swarm64 gives us the speed to do so using free, open source PostgreSQL.”

Pricing and availability



Swarm64 DA 4.0 is available immediately via the Swarm64 website or from the Amazon AWS Marketplace. Swarm64 DA software is licensed on an annual subscription basis; free trials are available.

About Swarm64



Swarm64 develops extensions to free open source PostgreSQL, one of the most widely used databases in the world. Swarm64 provides the easiest way for businesses to scale PostgreSQL performance for analytics systems. Founded in 2013, Swarm64 has built a world-class team developing hardware accelerator images and database software extensions. It is backed by leading venture investors from the US, Norway, and Germany, and has offices in Berlin, Boston, and Palo Alto.

