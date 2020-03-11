Mouser and Molex Team Up to Sponsor Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan for 2020 IndyCar Season

Excitement Grows As Young Driver Santino Ferrucci Helms No. 18 Car

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IndyCar—Mouser Electronics, Inc. is proud to once again sponsor the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan race team throughout the entire 2020 NTT IndyCar Series. Joining Mouser in the sponsorship is valued supplier Molex.





The 17-race season kicks off March 15 in Florida at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and includes the 104th running of the famed Indianapolis 500, set for May 24. The team welcomes Santino Ferrucci as pilot of the Mouser- and Molex-sponsored No. 18 car. Ferrucci made an impressive debut in IndyCar last season, finishing seventh in the 2019 Indy 500, earning the race’s Rookie of the Year award.

“Ferrucci is an impressive young driver who brings a lot of excitement to the team,” said Todd McAtee, Mouser Electronics’ Vice President, Americas Business Development. “We are ecstatic to sponsor the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan car and to support the team and Ferrucci in what promises to be a dynamic season.”

“Molex is proud to once again team up with Mouser to sponsor the No. 18 car in 2020 and to support Ferrucci as he starts his second Indy season,” said Fred Bell, Vice President of Global Distribution at Molex. “As a leading provider of integrated electronic solutions, Molex excels in providing components for challenging automotive applications. Our sponsorship further demonstrates our commitment to developing products that help advance the automotive industry.”

Mouser and Molex first sponsored IndyCar racing in 2011 as a way to communicate their performance-driven business models and promote innovative technologies. The Mouser-sponsored car won the Indianapolis 500 in 2013. After St. Pete, the series travels to Barber Motorsports Park for the Grand Prix of Alabama on April 5, followed by 14 other races before the finale at Monterey, Calif. in September. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/indy-racing/.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 800 manufacturers. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About Molex

Molex makes a connected world possible by enabling technology that transforms the future and improves lives. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full range of connectivity products, services and solutions for markets that include data communications, medical, industrial, automotive and consumer electronics.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

