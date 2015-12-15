Metabase Q Uncovers New Strain of ATM Malware in Latin America

Next-Generation Managed Cybersecurity Services Company Identifies New Strain of Ploutus Malware Targeting Latin American Banks

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ATM–Metabase Q Inc., the leader in securing Latin American organizations from cyber attacks, today announced that the company’s security research division, Ocelot, has discovered a new variant of Ploutus, one of the most sophisticated ATM malware families worldwide.

Discovered for the first time in 2013, Ploutus enables criminals to empty ATMs by taking advantage of ATM middleware vulnerabilities via an externally connected device. This new variant, dubbed Ploutus-I, builds upon capabilities of prior strains and is tailored to control ATMs from the Brazilian vendor Itautec. Instances of this variant have been seen in attacks across major banks in the region. Further detail is in the blog published by Ocelot.

Cybercriminals in Latin America have gotten significantly more sophisticated, and ATMs remain an insecure vector for many financial institutions, both from physical and logic-based attacks. This malware’s complexity highlights the evolution of cybercrime in Latin America and the increasing need for a change in companies’ defensive mindset.

Metabase Q and its security research division, Ocelot, provide holistic cybersecurity services to corporations across Latin America.

“Cybercrime is global, but company defenses remain regionally focused,” said Mauricio Benavides, CEO of Metabase Q. “Our goal at Metabase Q is to transform the state of cybersecurity in Latin America from a technological, educational and regulatory perspective. This discovery by Ocelot further demonstrates the state of cybercrime in our region and the caliber of our ATM-focused research team.”

About Metabase Q

Metabase Q is a cybersecurity managed services company focused on securing Latin American organizations from cyber attacks. We offer custom-designed cybersecurity solutions and services designed to protect companies of various industries and sizes. Our end-to-end capabilities span CISO-as-a-Service consulting, technological innovation and integration, and offensive security services.

About Ocelot

Ocelot, by Metabase Q, is the leading Offensive Security team in Latin America. We’ve centralized the world’s top talent in advanced persistent threat simulations, PoS and NFC payment systems, BASE24, ATMs, IoT, and ICS to ensure we can serve as an ally to you in your most complicated problems. Ocelot threat intelligence, research, and offensive skills power Metabase Q’s cybersecurity managed solutions.

