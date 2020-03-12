Medallia Reports Record Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Fiscal Year 2020 Total Revenue of $402.5 Million, up 28% Year-over-Year; Q4 Total Revenue of $110.1 Million, Up 27% Year-over-Year

Fiscal Year 2020 Subscription Revenue of $312.2 Million, up 26% Year-over-Year; Q4 Subscription Revenue of $86.2 Million, Up 27% Year-over-Year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended January 31, 2020.

“We capped off our first year as a public company with accelerated annual subscription revenue growth while extending our innovative and unique experience platform,” commented Leslie Stretch, president and CEO, Medallia. “Recent wins include AkzoNobel, Cloudera, Freddie Mac, Freshii, Luigi Lavazza, Mazda Canada, Ryder, Samsung U.K., Smashburger and XP Investimentos, among others.”

Stretch continued, “We plan to generate positive cash flow from operations for the full fiscal 2021 year. In addition, we plan to be break-even on a non-GAAP basis in fiscal 2021. With a healthy cash balance, disciplined financial management and a phenomenal and growing customer base, I believe we are well positioned to lead the customer experience domain.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2020

Total revenue for the quarter was $110.1 million, an increase of 27% from the same period last year. Subscription revenue was $86.2 million, an increase of 27% from the same period last year.

Loss from operations for the quarter was $32.8 million, compared to loss from operations of $9.3 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter was $3,000, compared to $2.4 million in the same period last year.

Net loss for the quarter was $31.9 million, or $(0.25) per share, basic and diluted, compared to net loss of $9.9 million, or $(0.34) per share, basic and diluted, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $0.5 million, or $0.00 per share, diluted, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.7 million, or $0.02 per share, diluted, in the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $343.7 million as of January 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Full Fiscal 2020

Total revenue for fiscal year 2020 was $402.5 million, an increase of 28% from the prior year. Subscription revenue was $312.2 million, an increase of 26% from the prior year.

Loss from operations for the fiscal year 2020 was $114.9 million, compared to loss from operations of $80.4 million in fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations for the fiscal year 2020 was $2.4 million, compared to $47.7 million in the same period last year.

Net loss for the fiscal year 2020 was $112.3 million, or $(1.35) per share, basic and diluted, compared to net loss of $82.2 million, or $(3.07) per share, basic and diluted, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss was $1.6 million, or $(0.02) per share, basic and diluted, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $49.5 million, or $(1.85) per share, basic and diluted, in the prior year.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables of this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

Achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certification, further validating the company’s depth in delivering highly secure, leading solutions for consumer, employee and government experience management.

Launched the Medallia Sales and Service Experience App, available on Salesforce AppExchange.

Named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Feedback Management Platforms, Q1 2020.

Recognized as the most advanced employee experience platform in the guiding analytics category of the People Analytics Technology report by research firm RedThread Research.

Acquired LivingLens, a video feedback platform, to humanize feedback and bring the voice of the customer and employee to life.

Announced three new innovative capabilities at NRF 2020, arming retailers with powerful insights to create world-class customer experiences, including Rival Intelligence for Medallia Social, Medallia pre-configured retail applications and Medallia’s Retail Theme Analytics.

Conference Call

Medallia will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) today to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results and outlook for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2021. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of Medallia’s website: https://investor.medallia.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and Internet of Things (IoT) interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release and the accompanying tables contain, and the conference call will contain, non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP subscription revenue gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to help investors understand the operational performance of their businesses. However, it is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry. In addition, other companies may utilize metrics that are not similar to ours.

The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. There are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures since they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results. Management encourages investors and others to review Medallia’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

We adjust the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expense using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions.

Employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation. We exclude cash expenses for employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, this expense is tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of exercise or vesting, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Our expenses for amortization of intangible assets are inconsistent in amount and frequency because they are significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.

Acquisition-related costs. We exclude costs related to acquisitions from our non-GAAP financial measures. These costs include legal and transactional costs associated with acquisition activities.

Restructuring and other. We exclude restructuring and other from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring and other consists of facility exit costs.

Income tax benefits. We exclude income tax benefits related to acquisitions from our non-GAAP financial measures. These tax benefits realized consist of the change in the valuation allowance resulting from acquisitions. In addition, we exclude income tax benefits related to our stock option exercise deductions.

Trailing twelve month subscription billings. We calculate subscription billings as total subscription revenue plus the change in subscription deferred revenue and contract assets (unbilled receivables) in the period. We measure subscription billings on a trailing twelve month basis because subscription billings vary from quarter to quarter due to invoice timing.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements included in this press release and in the accompanying conference call, including for example, the quotations of management and the “Financial Outlook” section, discussion of our commercial prospects, partnerships, estimates of future revenues, operating income/loss and expenses, stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other expenses, income tax benefits and acquisitions, reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known and involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, potential disruption of customer purchase decisions resulting from global economic conditions, timing and size of orders, relative growth of our recurring revenue, potential decreases in customer spending, uncertainty regarding purchasing trends in the cloud software market, customer cancellations or non-renewal of maintenance contracts or on-demand services, our potential inability to manage effectively any growth we experience, our ability to develop new products and services, increased competition or new entrants in the marketplace, potential impact of acquisitions and investments, changes in staffing levels, and other risks detailed in registration statements and periodic reports we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) dated July 18, 2019 and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q dated December 11, 2019, both of which may be obtained on the Investor Relations section of Medallia’s website (https://investor.medallia.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx). Actual results may differ materially from those presently reported. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this press release or the accompanying conference call, except as required by law.

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Medallia, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31,

2020 January 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 226,866 $ 44,876 Marketable securities 116,833 – Trade and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $982 and $253 as of January 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 150,661 106,120 Deferred commissions, current 22,455 15,874 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,492 15,595 Total current assets 539,307 182,465 Property and equipment, net 34,879 42,989 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 51,540 35,727 Intangible assets, net 21,306 305 Goodwill 79,324 16,745 Other noncurrent assets 5,293 1,953 Total assets $ 731,649 $ 280,184 Liabilities, and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,608 $ 1,007 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,268 12,840 Accrued compensation 37,160 19,708 Deferred revenue, current 263,115 210,666 Total current liabilities 324,151 244,221 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 1,407 1,151 Deferred rent, noncurrent 2,799 37,182 Other liabilities 5,496 4,188 Total liabilities 333,853 286,742 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Convertible preferred stock – 72 Common stock, Class A – 30 Common stock 132 – Additional paid-in capital 878,843 363,076 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (206 ) (1,096 ) Accumulated deficit (480,973 ) (368,640 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 397,796 (6,558 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 731,649 $ 280,184

Medallia, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

January 31, Twelve Months Ended

January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription $ 86,160 $ 67,874 $ 312,168 $ 246,797 Professional services 23,940 18,510 90,295 66,845 Total revenue 110,100 86,384 402,463 313,642 Cost of revenue: Subscription 16,913 12,603 61,369 47,948 Professional services 22,203 16,718 83,820 67,953 Total cost of revenue 39,116 29,321 145,189 115,901 Gross profit 70,984 57,063 257,274 197,741 Operating expenses: Research and development 27,348 19,692 95,978 86,272 Sales and marketing 53,559 30,378 180,711 138,674 General and administrative 22,843 16,299 95,515 53,239 Total operating expenses 103,750 66,369 372,204 278,185 Loss from operations (32,766) (9,306) (114,930) (80,444) Interest income and other income (expense), net 555 (234) 3,129 (11) Loss before provision for (benefits from) income taxes (32,211) (9,540) (111,801) (80,455) Provision for (benefits from) income taxes (341) 408 532 1,779 Net loss $ (31,870) $ (9,948) $ (112,333) $ (82,234) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.25) $ (0.34) $ (1.35) $ (3.07) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 129,365 28,861 83,269 26,770

Medallia, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustment Summary (in thousands) (unaudited) GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments include stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other, and income tax benefits as follows: Three Months Ended

January 31, Twelve Months Ended

January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 1,834 $ 264 $ 4,933 $ 1,504 Professional services 2,876 557 8,943 2,379 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,889 1,718 18,422 7,563 Sales and marketing 10,251 1,780 29,327 6,813 General and administrative 10,919 7,356 50,922 14,472 Income tax expense (408) – (1,783) – Total $ 32,361 $ 11,675 $ 110,764 $ 32,731

Medallia, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss $ (112,333) (82,234) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,611 13,856 Amortization of deferred commissions 19,030 13,201 Stock-based compensation expense 109,456 27,858 Impairment (gain) on property and equipment, and lease termination (13,783) 3,398 Other (698) (417) Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade and other receivable (43,268) (16,383) Deferred commissions (41,424) (27,218) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,198) 2,176 Lease incentives receivable – 635 Other noncurrent assets (252) (853) Accounts payable 2,097 877 Deferred revenue 49,749 42,935 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,282 6,809 Other noncurrent liabilities 137 163 Net cash used in operating activities (1,594) (15,197) Investing activities Purchases of property, equipment, and other (22,009) (11,259) Purchase of marketable securities (182,389) (18,684) Maturities of marketable securities 65,853 34,840 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 511 1,296 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (76,532) – Other (1,500) – Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (216,066) 6,193 Financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering net of issuance costs, underwriters discounts and commissions, and concurrent private placement 319,572 – Proceeds from Series F convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs 69,848 – Payment of employee taxes withheld upon vesting of restricted stock units (17,907) – Proceeds from exercise of stock options 34,009 12,093 Payment of capital leases (3,540) (708) Repayment of debt assumed in acquisition (2,297) – Net cash provided by financing activities 399,685 11,385 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (35) (204) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 181,990 2,177 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 44,876 42,699 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 226,866 $ 44,876

Medallia, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

January 31, Twelve Months Ended

January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation: GAAP gross profit $ 70,984 $ 57,063 $ 257,274 $ 197,741 GAAP gross margin 64 % 66 % 64 % 63 % Add (subtract): Stock-based compensation 3,823 779 11,882 3,522 Employer payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 7 – 119 – Amortization of acquired intangible assets 880 42 1,875 361 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 75,694 $ 57,884 $ 271,150 $ 201,624 Non-GAAP gross margin 69 % 67 % 67 % 64 % Three Months Ended

January 31, Twelve Months Ended

January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP subscription revenue gross profit reconciliation: GAAP subscription revenue gross profit $ 69,247 $ 55,271 $ 250,799 $ 198,849 GAAP subscription revenue gross margin 80 % 81 % 80 % 81 % Add (subtract): Stock-based compensation 954 222 3,058 1,143 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 880 42 1,875 361 Non-GAAP subscription revenue gross profit $ 71,081 $ 55,535 $ 255,732 $ 200,353 Non-GAAP subscription revenue gross margin 82 % 82 % 82 % 81 % Three Months Ended

January 31, Twelve Months Ended

January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP operating expense reconciliation: GAAP operating expenses $ 103,750 $ 66,369 $ 372,204 $ 278,185 Add (subtract): Stock-based compensation (25,336 ) (7,426 ) (97,574 ) (24,336 ) Employer payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (823 ) – (1,369 ) – Amortization of acquired intangible assets (326 ) – (441 ) – Acquisition-related costs (1,027 ) – (2,793 ) – Restructuring and other (547 ) (3,428 ) 3,506 (4,512 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 75,691 $ 55,515 $ 273,533 $ 249,337 Three Months Ended

January 31, Twelve Months Ended

January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP loss from operations reconciliation: GAAP loss from operations $ (32,766 ) $ (9,306 ) $ (114,930 ) $ (80,444 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 29,159 8,205 109,456 27,858 Employer payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 830 – 1,488 – Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,206 42 2,316 361 Acquisition-related costs 1,027 – 2,793 – Restructuring and other 547 3,428 (3,506 ) 4,512 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 3 $ 2,369 $ (2,383 ) $ (47,713 ) Three Months Ended

January 31, Twelve Months Ended

January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP net loss reconciliation: GAAP net loss $ (31,870 ) $ (9,948 ) $ (112,333 ) $ (82,234 ) Add (subtract): Stock-based compensation 29,159 8,205 109,456 27,858 Employer payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 830 – 1,488 – Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,206 42 2,316 361 Acquisition-related costs 1,027 – 2,793 – Restructuring and other 547 3,428 (3,506 ) 4,512 Income tax benefits (408 ) – (1,783 ) – Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 491 $ 1,727 $ (1,569 ) $ (49,503 ) Weighted average shares: Basic 129,365 28,861 83,269 26,770 Diluted 171,436 112,996 83,269 26,770

Medallia, Inc. Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information (In thousands, except for percentages) (unaudited) Trailing Twelve Months Ended

January 31, Subscription billings 2020 2019 Subscription revenue $ 312,168 $ 246,797 Increase in subscription deferred revenue 47,549 39,095 Decrease in contract assets (unbilled receivables) 1,052 3,575 Subscription billings $ 360,769 $ 289,467 Subscription billings growth rate 25 % 24 %

