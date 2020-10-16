Marshawn Lynch Joins Big Run Studios to Launch Special Beast Mode Tournament on Skillz

Bingo Brings Communities Together to Celebrate Blackout Bingo’s First Birthday with Branded Beast Mode Prizes and Donation to Fam 1st Family Foundation

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hit mobile games developer and publisher Big Run Studios, in collaboration with leading mobile games platform Skillz, today announced a new partnership with NFL running back and Super Bowl Champion Marshawn Lynch.





To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Blackout Bingo, the top bingo game on the App Store, Lynch is working with Big Run Studios to run a 72-hour BEAST MODE-branded tournament powered by Skillz. Beginning today at 12pm PT, players can access the tournament within the events section of Blackout Bingo and compete for prizes from Lynch himself and his lifestyle brand BEAST MODE. Prizes include a video call with Lynch, signed footballs, and Beast Mode apparel. Additionally, all participants will receive a discount to the BEAST MODE online store.

“Bingo has been big time family fun but it’s also kept the lights on; I remember my mom and my momma traveling to bingo spots all over the Bay rackin’ up W’s. My famalia loves competition and as far back as I can remember, bingo was taught with the mindset of winning, no different than being on that field,” explains Lynch. “BEAST MODE collaborating with Big Run Studios is straight up, real TownBidness. They’re an Oakland company, they are contributing to the community, and they want to use their games as a platform to bring people from all backgrounds together. That’s something I’m always gonna get down with.”

Lynch is also making a special appearance in the limited time Blackout Bingo birthday mode that will run in the game until November 9. Players can wish the franchise’s leading character, the globetrotting Chelsea, a Happy Birthday on Big Run Studios’ Facebook page and obtain a promo code for virtual currency on the Skillz platform.

“As Oakland is home for both our studio and Marshawn Lynch, we felt this birthday would be a great occasion to also strengthen ties with our local town by not only featuring key landmarks in the game but also donating $10,000 to the Fam 1st Family Foundation,” said Andrew Bell, CEO and Co-Founder, Big Run Studios. “We believe that using your talents to consistently make a powerful impact is truly what matters most for all communities and our players.”

“We’re grateful for Big Run Studios’ support of our programs that encourage new generations to expand their career horizons,” states Brije Gammage, ​Executive Director of Fam 1st Family Foundation. “With many youth interested in gaming and entertainment, partnering with their team will inspire and further encourage more innovative thinkers to broaden their perspective in a fresh, new, solutions-oriented way.”

Founded on the belief that everyone loves to compete, Skillz is raising the bar for how celebrities, brands, and nonprofits connect with their fans and followers. Leading organizations including T-Mobile, American Cancer Society, and Bowlero as well as celebrities such as Steve Young, Jerry Rice, and Floyd Mayweather have all hosted competitions on the platform.

Big Run Studios currently has four games on the App Store – Big Hearts, Big Run Solitaire, Farm Sweeper, and its blockbuster hit, Blackout Bingo, the No. 1 downloaded bingo game on the App Store. The skill-based, bingo-inspired title challenges players to test their concentration, speed, and strategy to become the bingo master. For more information, follow Big Run Studios on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

About Big Run Studios Inc.

Big Run Studios is a fast-growing mobile games developer and publisher. Founded by game industry veterans Andrew Bell (CEO) and Buren Renick (COO), it has assembled a rockstar team of multi-discipline experts who develop high quality mobile products at an astounding rate. Big Run Studios’ Blackout Blitz, Big Run Solitaire, Big Hearts and Farm Sweeper are all out now on the App Store. The studio’s mission is to develop cutting-edge mobile games for traditionally underserved audiences, which drives each design, brand, and line of code. Look for more to come in 2020 and beyond at www.bigrunstudios.com.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide and distributes millions in prizes each month. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading venture capitalists, media companies, and professional sports leagues and franchises. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

About BEAST MODE

BEAST MODE is the official lifestyle and performance brand of Marshawn Lynch. BEAST MODE is more than the level Marshawn Lynch reaches when he barrels through defenses in unstoppable fashion. No, BEAST MODE is an entire lifestyle, a commitment to attack each day with the same ferocity that Marshawn has when he hits the hole. The Beast Mode official online store is your stop for the newest Beast Mode apparel and clothing, so you can represent the official lifestyle and performance brand of Marshawn Lynch. Find Beast Mode shirts and hats, including the iconic Take Care of Yo Chicken shirts and hoodies. When you line up your next fit, let the world know that “I’m just here so I won’t get fined” and shop the latest Beast Mode t-shirts and more. Stock up your headwear with a new Beast Mode hat or snapback, featuring the official logo. BEAST MODE is a way of life, and you can represent it in all walks of life with your new Beast Mode clothing and merchandise from the official store.

About Fam 1st Family Foundation

The Fam 1st Family Foundation, founded in 2011, by Josh Johnson, Marshawn Lynch, and Marcus Peters, was established to ensure that youth from Oakland, California were provided with opportunities to expand their horizons through sports and family support services. Since its inception, the Fam 1st Family Foundation has served youth around the world. Using sports as a metaphor for life emphasizing preparedness, resilience, and determination. The mission of the Fam 1st Family Foundation is to assist in the empowerment of under-served youth and to cultivate the next generation of innovative thinkers. Fam 1st provides unique opportunities and programs for the youth to help them succeed in life. For additional information, please follow us on social media platforms @fam1stfam (Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook) or visit us on the web http://fam1stfamilyfoundation.org/

