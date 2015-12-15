L&T Technology Services Rated as Global Pure-Play ER&D Services Leader by Zinnov

LTTS rated as Leader across Digital Engineering, IoT, AI and Digital Thread, the backbone of New Product Development

Also named as Leader in 6 major verticals for the fourth consecutive year

BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, today announced that it has been rated as a ‘Leader’ in new technologies critical for products and services transformation and also placed in the Leadership Zone across major ER&D Services’ sectors in the Zinnov Zones 2020 ER&D Services study for the fourth consecutive year. LTTS continued to hold the top leadership position in the pure play ER&D Services category in the Zinnov Zones assessments.





In its latest industry rankings, Zinnov positioned L&T Technology Services as an “Expansive and Established” engineering partner with deep domain competencies in overall ER&D services. LTTS has been rated in the “Leadership Zone” across verticals such as Automotive, Aerospace, Telecom, Semiconductors, Medical Devices and Industrial Products.

Technologies including Digital Engineering, AI, Machine Learning, Industrial IoT, OTT and the Digital Thread are being widely adopted by customers across major industries in new product development. LTTS offers an extensive portfolio of engineering services that help enterprises unlock value across the product development lifecycle. The Company has been consistently investing in digital technologies and building new capabilities and infrastructure to support its international clientele.

Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner at Zinnov said, “LTTS has built up an exciting portfolio of digital offerings in new-age technologies encompassing 5G, Industrial IoT, Machine Learning and Digital Thread. This arsenal of critical technology offerings forms the backbone of new product development and product lifecycle management for LTTS’ international clientele. It is encouraging to see leaders in ER&D services such as LTTS stepping up investments and capabilities to partner with global customers in their digital transformation journey”.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L&T Technology Services said, “In a relatively short span of time, LTTS has assumed centerstage in the global ER&D landscape, with our multi-vertical engineering expertise and ability to cross pollinate technologies from one vertical to another acting as competitive differentiators. We see sustained growth in ER&D services as companies ramp up Industry 4.0 investments for technology-led transformation. This latest study from Zinnov Zones is a testament to the power and durability of engineering services and further strengthens our resolve to take the industry benchmarks to newer heights.”

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 53 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 15,900 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 52 innovation labs as of September 30, 2020. For more information please visit https://www.ltts.com/

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a leading global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in Santa Clara, Houston, Bangalore, Gurgaon, and Paris. Over the past 19 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises and technology companies to develop actionable insights that help them create value – across dimensions of both revenue and optimization. With core expertise in Product Engineering, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients by:

Enabling global companies to develop and optimize a global engineering footprint through center setups, and technology and functional accelerators to achieve higher R&D efficiencies, innovation, and productivity;

Advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, commercial due diligence, and value creation;

Growing revenue for companies’ products and services in newer markets through account intelligence, market entry, and market expansion advisory;

Structuring and implementing Digital Transformation levers enabled by technologies like AI/ML, Cloud, IOT, and RPA;

Helping global companies outline and drive their open innovation programs, design and operate accelerator programs, and enable collaboration with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined outcomes.

With their team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, Japan, and India. For more information, visit https://zinnov.com/

Contacts

Media Contact:

Aniruddha Basu



L&T Technology Services Limited



E: Aniruddha.Basu@LTTS.com

T: +91-80-67675707