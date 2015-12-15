KORE Critical Asset Monitoring Solution Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Launch simplifies procurement and deployment of solution for real-time asset tracking and condition monitoring of in-transit goods globally

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things (“IoT”) solutions and worldwide Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), today announced the availability of Critical Asset Monitoring in AWS Marketplace. Critical Asset Monitoring (CAM), powered by Visilion, is a comprehensive solution that enables businesses to visualize and mitigate the risks associated with global, multi-modal supply chain operations.

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from ISVs that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and services that run on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The ability to procure CAM through AWS Marketplace makes it easier than ever for manufacturers, freight forwarders, and logistics organizations to mitigate risks, ensure quality, and certify chain of custody.

“The complexity of deploying IoT solutions has held businesses back for far too long, and this includes monitoring mission-critical assets across supply chains and cold chains the world over,” said Romil Bahl, President and CEO of KORE. “We are committed to driving innovation for our customers and launching the CAM solution in the AWS Marketplace is another way we simplify the process of IoT adoption and deployment.”

The CAM solution includes advanced tracking devices with sensors and cellular communications, cloud analytics, and reporting tools as a service. Users have visibility into the conditions of the asset in transit and are immediately notified of events that can jeopardize the quality, integrity, and security of the product, such as route anomalies, temperature deviation, shock, and tilt.

KORE offers a three-month starter pack for new customers interested in trying Critical Asset Monitoring. To learn more, please visit: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace

KORE recently announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CTAC.U, CTAC, CTAC WS), a special purpose acquisition company affiliated with Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Upon completion of the transaction, which is expected in mid-2021, the combined company expects to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KORE.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers’ business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

