Kore.ai’s Recently Launched Japanese Virtual Assistant Platform is Now on AWS

ORLANDO, Fla. & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Kore.ai, a leading Conversational AI software company, has today announced its Japanese Virtual Assistant platform is now cloud compatible, enabling customers in Japan and elsewhere to access the platform through AWS (Amazon Web Services).

Conversational AI technology enables individuals to interact with companies, systems and devices, in the same way they’d talk to friends and colleagues, in their natural flow of conversations, through solutions like text or voice-based assistants. The platform enables developers to build virtual assistants using various technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Predictive Analytics, which are all part of Conversational AI.

Recently, Kore launched the Virtual Assistant platform in the Japanese language. With today’s announcement enterprises would be able to deploy their solutions on the cloud, as well as on premise.

“As we continue to expand our footprint in Asia-Pacific and Japan, we believe that IT citizen developers and business users should find the platform easy to adopt and launch virtual assistants effortlessly. Moving to the cloud is a step in that direction. Deployment on the cloud not only reduces costs of hardware and software installation for businesses, data will reside in Japan and comply with data privacy laws here, abating any security concerns. We believe this will go a long way in fostering strong relationships with our customers,” said Sreeni Unnamatla – Executive Vice President – Asia Pacific and Japan.

“Given the growing demand for Conversational AI technology in Japan, businesses will need virtual assistant platforms that display a faster time-to-market. Enabling our platform on the cloud will drive adoption as it does not require a separate software installation. The move to make the Virtual Assistant Platform available in Japanese, and now on the cloud, highlights our understanding of customer needs, which is delivering great customer experience while ensuring cost efficiency,” said Kore.ai Founder and CEO Raj Koneru.

Kore is helping global 2000 enterprises in automating routine business interactions and creating omnichannel experience for their customers. Kore’s platform is unique in the Conversational AI market in that it allows customers to build virtual assistants through the company’s no-code platform and also deploy pre-built virtual assistants for banking, healthcare and functional areas such HR, IT Support, and Sales. Kore differentiates itself through its conversational UX, superior NLP, explainable AI, and no-code unified platform that empowers people to use technology to transform how their business operates.

About Kore.ai

Kore increases the speed of business by automating customer and employee interactions through digital virtual assistants built on its market-leading conversational AI platform. Companies who prioritize customer and employee experience use Kore’s no-code Conversational AI platform to raise NPS and lower operational costs. The top 4 banks, top 3 healthcare businesses, and over 100 Fortune 500 companies have automated a billion interactions since Kore was founded in 2015, and its pre-built industry and functional virtual assistants have made it easier and faster for these top-performing businesses to scale the impact of front office automation. Kore has been recognized as a leader by top analysts and ensures the success of its customers through a growing team headquartered in Orlando with offices in India, the UK, Japan, and Europe. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.

Visit kore.ai to learn more.

Contacts

Karthik G



karthik.gandrajupalli@kore.com