Kopin’s 2.6K x 2.6K OLED Display Incorporated in Panasonic’s New VR Glasses

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-performance microdisplays announced its Lightning® 2.6K x 2.6K (2560 x 2560 resolution) OLED (organic light emitting diode) display on chip (DoCTM) are incorporated in Panasonic’s VR Glasses introduced at the CES 2021 this week. This industry-leading 2.6K x 2.6K OLED microdisplay on Si integrates many functional blocks including MIPI serial interface, display stream compression (DSC) and memory. The 2.6K x 2.6K DoC is designed specifically for high-performance, compact virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) headsets.

The Panasonic VR Glasses are the world’s first high-dynamic-range (HDR) capable, ultra-high-definition VR eyeglasses and offer stunning lifelike images. The Panasonic VR Glasses has a very small form-factor thanks to the 1.3” displays and the slim Pancake® optics. The small, lightweight form factor makes the glasses comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, unlike today’s bulky VR headsets. The glasses also feature integrated hi-fidelity audio providing a complete sensory experience – whether it be used for viewing sports, entertainment content or games. The stylish VR Glasses also provide for IPD (interpupillary distance) adjustment and diopter adjustment so that they can be used without corrective lenses.

The 2.6K x 2.6K OLED DoC is made with Kopin’s patented ColorMaxTM technology for high color fidelity (> 100% sRGB) and a duo-stack OLED structure for high brightness (> 1000 nits). The 10-bit color control, together with the high color fidelity, high brightness and high contrast ratio (> 10,000: 1), enables the much-desired studio-quality, HDR capable VR experience.

“We have worked very closely with Panasonic on the display and with 3M on the Pancake optics for the Panasonic VR glasses,” said Dr. John C.C. Fan, President and CEO of Kopin. “We have had a very collaborative development program with each company contributing core elements of the technology and design – the ultimate Panasonic VR Glasses have both high-performance and a sleek, comfortable design. We look forward to seeing Panasonic delight their customers with this magnificent VR Glasses.”

Kopin, Lightning and Pancake are registered trademarks and ColorMax and DoC are trademarks of Kopin Corporation.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

About Panasonic Corporation

Panasonic Corporation with headquarter in Osaka, Japan is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. To learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global.

About 3M

At 3M (NYSE: MMM) we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

