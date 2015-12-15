Keysight’s Advanced Measurement Solutions Selected by NewRadio Tech to Speed Validation of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Technology

Helps advance hands-free access control and location-based services

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #SOC–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that NewRadio Technology Co., Ltd. has selected Keysight’s advanced signal source and analyzer measurement solutions to speed validation of ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

Based in China, NewRadio Tech develops system on chip (SoC) solutions and integrated systems for next generation wireless communication and positioning systems. NewRadioTech selected Keysight’s vector transceiver (VXT) in PXI format, signal generator, signal analyzer, and vector network analyzer (VNA) to validate the performance of the transmitter and receiver of the company’s UWB SoC solution, which uses very sensitive receivers and highly efficient power amplifiers (PAs). NewRadio Tech’s UWB designs are used for a wide range of applications, including 5G smart phones, IoT devices, augmented and virtual reality sets, as well as connected cars.

New UWB technology, based on IEEE 802.15.4z standards, is quickly gaining market adoption by enabling new applications such as real-time spatial context to mobile devices, advanced ranging and location-based services as well as seamless and secure point-to-point (peer-to-peer) services. Demand for UWB technology, driven primarily by smart phones, industrial internet of things (IIoT) and automobiles, is creating market opportunities in real-time location system (RTLS) and secure communication applications, which will fuel a global UWB market expected to reach 2.7 billion dollars by 2025.

“We’re pleased to work with NewRadio Tech to deliver test solutions and platforms for UWB, a highly precise, real-time, secure and reliable technology, which will drive the advancement of a wide range of new applications,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s wireless device test group. “Keysight’s test solutions offer accurate measurements across a bandwidth of several gigahertz, which is important when extending the margin of a design.”

NewRadio Tech’s and Keysight have worked together to help accelerate the commercialization of standards based UWB technology, leading to rapid interoperability testing of UWB devices. The IEEE 802.15.4z specifications, promoted by the UWB Alliance, has increased integrity and accuracy of the standards’ ranging measurements and made precision positioning a key feature. Both Keysight and New Radio Tech work closely with the UWB Alliance, as well as the FiRa Consortium, which is dedicated to the development and adoption of seamless user experiences using interoperable UWB technologies.

“Keysight’s radio frequency (RF) measurement solutions enable NewRadio Tech to quickly and confidently advance across various development stages,” said Zhenqi Chen, chief executive officer at NewRadio Tech. “We combine Keysight’s high performance hardware and software solutions with NewRadio Tech’s expertise in UWB positioning technology to bring to market highly integrated designs, accelerating the penetration of UWB solutions in next generation wireless communications.”

